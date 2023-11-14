Early Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 11: Brian Robinson, George Pickens, Trey McBride in the spotlight

The 2023 fantasy football season marches on as Week 11 has officially arrived. Many managers are looking to make their move toward the fantasy playoffs, which begin in just a few weeks. Wins and losses become magnified at this point in the season, as one wrong move could be the difference between making a playoff appearance or not.

This makes it more important than ever for managers to have their fantasy lineups in check. Teams on the postseason bubble should focus on creating the best lineup possible each week rather than staying certain high-upside players to use later. With just a few weeks remaining in the 2023 fantasy football season, it's time to go all in before it's too late to make a move.

To build the strongest lineup each week, managers must consider a wide number of variables. Some of these crucial factors when analyzing fantasy players include injury situations to relevant players, recent individual performances, direct weekly matchups, offensive projections, expected workload, potential game scripts, and many others.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bye weeks also play an important role in determining which players to target and fade in fantasy football because it directly impacts the pool of available options. Week 11 includes the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and New Orleans Saints serving their bye weeks. None of their players will be available for fantasy football lineups this week.

Many managers will scramble for replacements in Week 11 to maximize their final scores. Using the Start/Sit Optimizer is one of the best ways to do so. This valuable tool weighs every possible factor before generating lineup advice and fantasy projections.

The Optimizer was also used to help produce the following list of players to target and others to avoid in Week 11 of the 2023 fantasy football season. It features an ideal start and sit candidate from four major offensive fantasy positions.

Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em

Week 11 WRs

QB - CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud is having a spectacular rookie season with the Houston Texans this year. He basically has the Offensive Rookie of the Year award locked up at this point and is now making a legitimate case to be considered for the NFL MVP award. He has been one of the best players in the league all season, not just counting rookies.

Stroud also has an excellent fantasy football season, ranking among the top 13 quarterbacks in six of his nine games this year, making him a QB1 on most rosters. He's a must-start against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11, as they are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

RB - Brian Robinson

Brian Robinson is clearly the RB1 for the Washington Commanders this year, as he has dominated the backfield touches. While he has been a bit inconsistent in fantasy football, his breakout weeks have been among the best of any running back. This includes his overall RB1 finish last week, for the second time this season, putting him in rare company.

Week 11 offers an excellent opportunity for Robinson to turn another big performance against the New York Giants. They are currently allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs and were torched by the Dallas Cowboys last week. The Commanders need a win this week to get back into the playoff hunt, so expect them to lean on Robinson as much as possible.

WR - Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk has been one of the biggest breakout wide receivers of the 2023 NFL season so far. It shouldn't be surprising that he has improved his output from one season to the next. This trend has continued this year, placing Aiyuk among the most consistently reliable options.

Aiyuk has finished among the top 35 wide receivers in all but one of his games this year, including two top-ten finishes. While the last time he did so was all the way back in Week 4, he has still posted two consecutive WR22 finishes in PPR leagues. Up next is a favorable matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who allow the fourth-most fantasy points per game to his position.

Also Read: Brandon Aiyuk fantasy outlook

TE - Trey McBride

Trey McBride has been one of the most productive fantasy football tight ends over the past five weeks. He has ranked among the top 12 tight ends three times during his dominant stretch, including a TE1 and TE2 finish. Both of his season-best performances have also come across the past three weeks.

McBride is clearly one of the top targets in the Cardinals' offense this year, at least until Zach Ertz returns from injury, and maybe beyond that as well. He makes for an excellent lineup option in Week 11 against the Texans, who allow the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

To acquire any of these Week 11 targets, make sure to consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

Fantasy Football Week 11 Sit 'Em

Week 11 RBs

QB - Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has exceeded expectations in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has also been a useful fantasy football quarterback this year, especially in recent weeks. He has ranked among the top 11 quarterbacks in five of his past six games, including in each of his past four.

While Mayfield has been a borderline QB1 on most rosters this year, he has a challenging matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11 that should be avoided. They are currently allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and recently improved their defense by adding Chase Young.

RB - Najee Harris

While Najee Harris has been disappointing for the better part of the past two years, he has quietly bounced back strong in recent weeks. He has ranked among the top 13 running backs in PPR leagues in three of his past four games, recording at least 17 touches.

Despite his recent hot streak, Harris should be benched in Week 11 in an unfavorable situation. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Jaylen Warren will get an opportunity to be their starter this week and they also have a difficult matchup. The Cleveland Browns are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs.

WR - George Pickens

George Pickens has severely struggled in fantasy football ever since Diontae Johnson returned to the Steelers' lineup. Pickens has failed to exceed three receptions or 50 yards in his past three games while averaging fewer than five targets per game.

Things won't get any easier for Pickens in Week 11 against the Browns' elite defense that posts strong numbers across the board. This includes allowing the fewest second-fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

TE - David Njoku

David Njoku has been one of the most consistently productive fantasy football tight ends in recent weeks. He has finished among the top 13 tight ends five times in his past six games, making him a borderline TE1 on many fantasy rosters in most weeks.

Despite his solid stretch, Njoku should be avoided in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends, and the last time he faced them this year, he recorded a season-worst TE29 finish.