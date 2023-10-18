Early Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 7: Brian Robinson, Marquise Brown, Rachaad White in the spotlight

Week 7 of the 2023 fantasy football season will feature one of the most limited pools of potential lineup options this year. One of the main reasons is that six teams are on their bye week, the maximum allowed in any week this season. Several major injuries to key players at important positions across the league are another crucial factor.

This situation will make it more important than ever for fantasy football managers to closely analyze all of the available options before finalizing any lineup decisions. Paying attention to recent individual performances, direct weekly matchups, and relevant injuries to teammates are among the many factors to consider.

The Start/Sit Optimizer is one of the most useful tools to simplify this complicated process. It weighs all of the variables on any players in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. Managers who use this tool often gain an advantage over the rest of their league. It was also utilized to help produce the following list of players to target and others to avoid in Week 7 of the 2023 fantasy football season.

Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em

Week 7 RBs

QB - Geno Smith

After finishing among the top ten overall fantasy football quarterbacks last year, Geno Smith has struggled a bit during the 2023 NFL season. He has recorded just one top-ten weekly finish, which came back in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions. He has failed to finish better than QB16 in any other game.

Despite all this, Smith has a strong opportunity to get back on track in Week 7 when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals. They allow the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and the Seahawks are the biggest point-spread favorites of the week. He has just one multi-touchdown performance this year, but that can change in a favorable matchup.

RB - Brian Robinson

The Washington Commanders entered the 2023 NFL season expecting to split their backfield touches between Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. That hasn't been the case, as Robinson has dominated the workload through six games on his way to four top-14 weekly finishes in fantasy football.

Robinson has an excellent chance to keep his strong campaign rolling in Week 7 against the New York Giants. They are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Considering all the byes and injuries this week, Robinson has a sneaky top-ten upside.

WR - Marquise Brown

Since being traded to the Arizona Cardinals via the Baltimore Ravens, Marquise Brown has quietly been one of the most consistently targeted wide receivers. He recorded double-digit targets in four of his first five games last year and has followed that up by doing the same in four of his first six games this season.

He has also been productive with his heavy usage this year, finishing among the top 22 WRs four times and totaling three touchdowns despite playing in a low-scoring offense. He can be expected to keep things going in Week 7, as the Seahawks have allowed the most total fantasy points to wide receivers this year.

TE - Dallas Goedert

The tight end position is among the most challenging due to the lack of consistently productive options. Dallas Goedert has turned in some of the most reliable volume, recording at least five receptions on seven targets in four of his six games this year. This has resulted in three weekly finishes among the top 15 TEs in fantasy football.

While the Miami Dolphins have been mediocre at defending tight ends, allowing the 12th most fantasy points per game to the position, the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup still provides plenty of upside for Goedert in Week 7. This Sunday Night Football showdown is projected to be the highest-scoring game of the week, creating a favorable fantasy environment.

Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit 'Em

Week 7 WRs

QB - Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins opened his 2023 fantasy football season on a hot streak, recording top-ten weekly finishes in his first three games. He has been much less productive since then, posting two finishes outside the top 20 quarterbacks in his past three games. Losing superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson to an injury likely explains this, especially after Cousins ranked a season-worst QB24 last week despite playing against a weak Chicago Bears defense.

Jefferson won't be back in Week 7 as he's currently on the IR, and things won't get any easier for Cousins against the San Francisco 49ers, one of the best overall defenses. Among their many strong numbers, they are allowing just the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

RB - Rachaad White

Rachaad White has been one of the more disappointing running backs during the 2023 fantasy football season. He received a fair amount of hype during the draft season due to his clear workhorse role and receiving upside. While he has dominated the backfield usage for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it has only resulted in modest fantasy production.

White has ranked better than RB20 just once this year while recording three weekly finishes outside of the top 35 running backs in just five games. The Atlanta Falcons provide a stiff challenge in Week 7 as they have been quietly one of the best all-around defenses in the NFL this season. This includes allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs.

WR - Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy has been disappointing during the 2023 fantasy football season so far. Following a hot finish to his campaign last year, he entered this season with a ton of hype to potentially emerge as an elite fantasy football wide receiver. He has been anything but that for the Denver Broncos this year.

Jeudy has finished outside the top 30 wide receivers in his five games to start the season. He has also failed to exceed seven targets in a single game. He can be left on the fantasy bench against the Green Bay Packers' strong passing defense, including allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to the position.

TE - Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz has been evenly split down the middle this year with good and bad games in fantasy football. He has also been oddly consistent on both ends, recording six receptions in three games and two in the other three. This means he should only be started in favorable situations.

Week 7 isn't one of those times when the Arizona Cardinals face off against the Seattle Seahawks. After allowing the most fantasy points per game to tight ends last year, the Seahawks have turned that weakness into a strength this season. They are currently allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position.