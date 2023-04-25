Eddie George the Titan: Examining the former RB's potential call to the Hall

When people think about the all-time great running backs in NFL history, they think of Walter Payton, Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, and a few others like Eddie George. One of the most underrated running backs in NFL history, especially in the last 25 years, is likely one Eddie George.

Now the head coach of the Tennessee State Tigers, George has moved on to the next phase of his career in football. That doesn't mean fans can't look back on his career with great nostalgia. The legendary Houston Oiler/Tennessee Titan was arguably the best offensive player in franchise history.

Eddie George's Elite Numbers

The 1995 Heisman Trophy winner is in the Titans Ring of Honor for a reason. According to Pro Football Reference, George recorded seven 1,000-yard seasons and eight 1,100-yard scrimmage seasons during his nine-year career. He also caught at least 35 passes in five seasons.

George's mark of 10,441 career rushing yards puts him ahead of Hall of Famers Earl Campbell, Terrell Davis, and Larry Csonka. His 2,733 rushing attempts and 10,009 rushing yards in a Titans uniform both rank No. 1 in franchise history. When a great player is the most accomplished rusher in franchise history, they are certainly deserving of a Hall of Fame bid. That is exactly what Eddie George is.

Major Award Winner

The NFL world recognized Eddie George as a legendary offensive player during his eight seasons in Tennessee. He was voted to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 1997 to 2000. He also earned two consecutive All-Pro nods (1999, 2000). He was the 1996 Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,300+ yards and eight touchdowns. There is a reason why his No. 27 is retired in Tennessee.

The former star's 68 career rushing touchdowns are more than those of respective Hall of Famers Thurman Thomas and Paul Hornung.

The former Buckeye has been eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for close to a decade-and-a-half. Is it time to give the old legend his call to the Hall?

