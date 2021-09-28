Eli Manning flips the bird on live broadcast, NFL Twitter had a lot of jokes

Eli Manning broke NFL Twitter on Monday night as the former Giants quarterback starred in Peyton and Eli Manning's alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football. Peyton's little brother is quickly growing into his new TV role as co-host alongside his Hall of Fame brother. Manning starred in the alternative broadcast and one moment in particular stole the show.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Eli Manning with the double bird on live TV. 😂 Eli Manning with the double bird on live TV. 😂 https://t.co/LPU41kdFVO

Manning flips the bird

During Chris Long's guest stint on the broadcast, Eli Manning spoke about how Eagles fans welcomed him when he played for the Giants. Big Blue and the Eagles share a storied rivalry, and Eagles fans didn't like seeing Manning take the field in Philadelphia.

In this instance, the Giants legend provided a story about how a little boy welcomed him in the City of Brotherly Love.

Manning flipped the bird on national television, and instantly the NFL world went into meltdown at the incredulity.

Will Brinson @WillBrinson Eli Manning might be the most underrated comedic mind of this generation Eli Manning might be the most underrated comedic mind of this generation https://t.co/0wGvAGUKOu

The Peyton and Eli show is rapidly stealing all the headlines in the broadcasting world. ESPN has struck gold by signing the two brothers to host the unconventional show.

As one would expect, their football knowledge is by far the best among the current NFL broadcasters. But it is the brothers' rapport that drives the show. Peyton Manning is a charismatic, humorous individual. Eli started slowly as he wasn't as comfortable on TV as his big brother was.

When the great Archie Manning joined the show, the first family of football had wholly stolen the show. The broadcast on Monday night flipped the script as Eli came into his own. The youngest Manning shone with his astute film analysis, his charisma and dry wit.

Rich Eisen @richeisen The best parts of the ManningCast aren’t just the brothers busting each other’s chops and X/O breakdown but Peyton’s disgust for bad football with both rooting for good quarterbacking while showing clear disappointment when it doesn’t happen. The best parts of the ManningCast aren’t just the brothers busting each other’s chops and X/O breakdown but Peyton’s disgust for bad football with both rooting for good quarterbacking while showing clear disappointment when it doesn’t happen.

Manning did have to apologize for the rude gesture after a commercial break. Nevertheless, the two-time former Super Bowl MVP made Monday night his night. The former Giant hilariously imitated Dak Prescott's pre-game workout, and he stole a line from pop culture.

ESPN @espn



Peyton is being ruthless with "Your boys medium jeans are keeping you from getting turned."Peyton is being ruthless with @EliManning 's Dak impression 😂 "Your boys medium jeans are keeping you from getting turned."



Peyton is being ruthless with @EliManning's Dak impression 😂 https://t.co/R2aZDh7s6j

Also Read

The Manning's Monday Night Football broadcast is winning admirers all over the broadcast spectrum. Fans love it, critics love it and the sporting world loves it. Charles Barkley, LeBron James and Travis Kelce have all made appearances on the program.

It is challenging to innovate in the modern media world. However, the Manning brothers and ESPN are doing it together. At the forefront of the success is the quieter Manning, the one most people tend to ignore. Eli Manning's post-playing career is skyrocketing.

Edited by LeRon Haire