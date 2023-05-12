Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is a big fan of Dallas Cowboys, quarterback, Dak Prescott. Manning competed against Prescott towards the tail-end of his career, and despite his turnover struggles the past few seasons, Manning has labeled him as an elite player.

In an article posted by the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, Manning applauded Prescott for being a tremendous player as well as being an elite player.

“I’ve known Dak for a long time; watched him play at Mississippi State. Competed against him here against the Cowboys for a number of years, and I’ve watched him since.

“He has all of the tools to be a tremendous player. He’s dealt with injuries and come back from it. I gotta be a little careful. I’m still with the Giants in the NFC, and promoting a guy in the NFC. But, I’ve always been impressed with Dak with how he’s handled everything. I feel like he’s on the verge, but he’s already one of the elite players.”

Fort Worth Star-Telegram @startelegram Former NY Giants QB Eli Manning discusses Dak Prescott’s evolution; there are comparisons to Eli’s time in New York. star-telegram.com/sports/spt-col… Former NY Giants QB Eli Manning discusses Dak Prescott’s evolution; there are comparisons to Eli’s time in New York. star-telegram.com/sports/spt-col…

That's not quite what Giants' fans want to read, but Manning shared his true opinion on Prescott as a competitor.

Recenty, Prescott has been criticized for his turnovers. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky tweeted on Monday that Prescott has thrown for 29 interceptions in the last 33 games he's played in.

"Kind of a shocking stat. Last 3 seasons Dak has started 33 regular season games. In those 33 starts he has throw 29 INTS. Did not expect that."

In additon, he has fumbled the ball 21 times and has lost 10 fumbles in the same span, resulting in a total of 39 total turnovers in a three-year span.

Is Dak Prescott an elite quarterback?

Dak Prescott NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott entered the NFL in 2016, and has played in seven seasons. In his career, he has made the post-season four times, and has a 2-4 record. The Dallas Cowboys have never gotten past the divisional round with Prescott as their quarterback.

In 97 regular season starts, Prescott holds a 61-36 record. He has good statistics, as he holds a 97.8 passer rating, while completing 66.6 percent of passes. He's thrown for 166 touchdowns, 24,943 yards, and has rushed for 1,642 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He's been named to two Pro Bowls, won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, and won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

While Prescott hasn't had much playoff success, it's hard to label him "elite" such as Eli Manning has.

Do you think Dak Prescott is an elite quarterback?

