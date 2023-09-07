Elijah Moore Fantasy Outlook: Is Browns WR worth drafting for Fantasy Football 2023?

Elijah Moore will get a fresh opportunity with the Cleveland Browns. The AFC North squad traded for him during the 2023 offseason in exchange for a second-round pick. A selection that early means that the Browns have high expectations for the former Ole Miss standout.

While he was a Consensus All-American before getting drafted, his career hasn’t taken off according to expectations. But playing with the Browns could be the opening he is looking for, and his increased production bodes well for his fantasy football stock.

Elijah Moore Fantasy Outlook

(Image credit: Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

There’s always optimism every time an NFL player joins a new team. He can start with a clean slate and play to his potential. That path awaits Elijah Moore as he suits up for the Cleveland Browns after two seasons with the New York Jets.

Moore had a promising rookie season, finishing with 538 receiving yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games. Unfortunately, his production decreased last season (446 yards, one touchdown) despite playing five more games.

He requested a trade because he felt he wasn’t involved enough in the offense. Luckily for him, the transaction came at a perfect time because Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb went with Aaron Rodgers to New York.

But though Moore will be playing for a different team, he won’t automatically get increased snaps with the Browns. They don’t use 11 personnel that much, letting Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones line up with Nick Chubb.

However, the Browns can be creative with their offense, especially how they line up Moore. Likewise, Deshaun Watson returning to Pro Bowl form is a plus for the speedy Moore. He will get his catches if the defense loads up on Cooper or David Njoku.

Is Elijah Moore a good pick in fantasy football this year?

(Image credit: ClevelandBrowns.com)

Moore is an excellent pick if he complements the top players of your fantasy football squad. But before taking a flier on him, it’s better to draft all your heavy hitters. It’s a bonus if he delivers massive stats relative to his position with the Browns.

Fantasy football websites predict Moore to have 575 to 710 yards and three to five touchdowns this season. Those are solid numbers for a WR3 or a flex option in any fantasy team. Availability won’t be an issue because he played 16 games last season.

Where should you draft Elijah Moore this year?

(Image credit: ClevelandBrowns.com)

Moore’s average draft position is 120. That’s at the latter part of the 12th round for 10-player leagues. Therefore, there might be a chance he won’t make it to any roster unless someone gets him from the waiver wire.

Monitoring Elijah Moore’s performance in the first weeks of the 2023 NFL season should be the best approach. If he’s trending up because his numbers start to increase, take him if there’s someone you can drop from your team.