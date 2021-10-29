Elon Musk could buy every NFL team and still have more than $100 billion left

Can you imagine being so rich that you could buy all NFL franchises? There's someone in the world who can, and at this point, you have certainly heard his name.

Elon Musk's Tesla recently saw a 3.78% rise over its valuation, which means that the owner's wealth has grown once again to levels that are almost unthinkable.

Elon Musk's net worth: How much is Tesla's owner worth?

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's value has grown to $302 billion as of October 28, which means his value this year alone has increased by $132 billion. That's more than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, long-standing on lists of the richest people in the world, combined.

With the money that Musk possesses, the billionaire would be able to buy every franchise from the four american major leagues combined: the National Football League, the Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League (Front Office Sports values all four leagues at $260 billion).

If Musk decides to buy every NFL franchise, he would still have more than $100 billion available to spend however he likes.

Most valuable NFL team in 2021

According to Forbes, the NFL's most valuable team in 2021 is the Dallas Cowboys, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise — they've been topping this list almost every year since Jerry Jones became the owner.

The Dallas Cowboys, according to Forbes, are worth $6.5 billion in 2021, $1.5 billion more than the New England Patriots, who are second on the list.

The average NFL franchise is worth $3.5 billion, so if Musk decided to buy them all, he'd have to pay at least $112 billion to get hold of every team.

It's amazing to think that, when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones bought the team back in 1989, he paid 'only' $150 million. Jones, however, grew the team steadily with streaming, revenue and television deals. The AT&T Stadium, one of the best in the NFL, also helps the franchise in its final value.

In 2020, even with the value decreasing because of the pandemic, Forbes listed the Cowboys as the most valuable sports team not only in the NFL, but in the whole world.

Edited by Piyush Bisht