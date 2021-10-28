NFL Week 8: 5 must-watch games featuring Cardinals vs. Packers

NFL Week 8 is here and there are several intriguing matchups. As the midway point of the 2021 NFL season approaches, legitimate playoff contenders have emerged while others are still trying to establish their identity. For various different reasons, these five games in Week 8 are important for playoff implications, making them crucial to tune in to.

Can't miss games in NFL Week 8

#1 - Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off with an NFC heavyweight battle on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals are the last remaining unbeaten team while the Packers are on an active six-game winning streak. This game could play a huge role in determing NFC playoff seeding down the road.

Even with notable absences, should be a great one tonight in Arizona. The Packers & Cardinals have a combined win percentage of .929 (13-1), the best combined win percentage by teams on Thursday Night Football in October or later ever. Even with notable absences, should be a great one tonight in Arizona.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

This is one of three crucial divisional games in Week 8. The AFC North division is one of the best in the NFL, with all four teams hopeful of making it to the playoffs this season. The Steelers have won consecutive games after dropping three straight while the Browns look to remain above .500 on the season. They will both be looking to keep pace with the Bengals and Ravens, who are both ahead.

#3 - Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

The AFC South division is a two-team race between the Colts and Titans. This will be their second meeting of the season, with the Titans winning the first. The Titans will look to gain full control of the division while the Colts look to close the gap by leveling the score. Both teams head into Week 8 with active winning streaks.

#4 - New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The third major divisional battle takes place in the NFC South between the Buccaneers and Saints. The Buccaneers once again look like one of the Super Bowl favorites while the Saints are establishing their identity as a team. The Saints have won three of their last four games and have all been on the road. They will bring their fierce defense back home to challenge the defending champions.

Lattimore has shadowed Evans in 7 games since he was drafted...and it shows up in Evans' numbers. It's Bucs vs. Saints week, which means it's Mike Evans vs. Marshon Lattimore.Lattimore has shadowed Evans in 7 games since he was drafted...and it shows up in Evans' numbers. https://t.co/sBAsFLAtUO

#5 - Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday Night Football in Week 8 features an interesting matchup. The Cowboys are one of five teams in the NFC clearly playing better than the rest of the conference. The Vikings are in the mix of teams in the next tier. The Cowboys will be seeking their sixth consecutive victory as the Vikings look to score an upset and get above .500 for the first time this season.

