Who plays on Thursday Night Football tonight? Cardinals vs Packers - TV Channel, Time & Schedule

Who plays on Thursday Night Football tonight? Packers vs Cardinals TV Channel, Time & Schedule

The 6-1 Green Bay Packers will travel to State Farm Stadium to face the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals in primetime on Thursday night. While much of the talk before the season revolved around Aaron Rodgers and his drama about his potential return to the Packers, the Cardinals have become the talk of the town since Week One.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has quietly built a powerhouse on both offense and defense that has been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2021 NFL season so far.

Even with an undefeated record through the first five weeks, the Arizona Cardinals traded for tight end Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles. Ertz made his debut with the Cardinals last week and it looked as if it was a seamless transition for the veteran tight end.

The Green Bay Packers enter Thursday night's game decimated by injuries and COVID-19. The Packers' injuries have been on both sides of the ball and then to make matters worse, wide receiver Davante Adams was placed on the COVID-19 list.

The next day, wide receiver Allen Lazard was also placed on the COVID-19 list, leaving Rodgers without two of his offensive weapons against a powerful Arizona defense.

Who plays on Thursday Night Football tonight?

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

The 7-0 Arizona Cardinals are at the top of a competitive NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams, who the Cardinals have already defeated once this season, are in second place at 6-1.

If the Cardinals can get a win over the Packers, it would tie the number of wins that Arizona had last season when they finished 8-8.

The Green Bay Packers have a commanding lead in the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings are 3-3 and the Chicago Bears sit at 3-4 while the Detroit Lions remain winless.

Win or lose on Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers seem to be in a good position in the division as of right now.

What time is Thursday Night Football tonight?

Date: Thursday, October 28th, 2021

Thursday, October 28th, 2021 Time: 8:20 PM EST

Thursday Night Football will have its usual kickoff time of 8:20 PM EST.

What channel is Thursday Night Football tonight?

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch FOX | FOX Sports | NFL Network | fuboTV

Although the first Thursday night game of the season was broadcast on NBC and then next few weeks on the NFL Network, Thursday Night Football featuring the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals will be broadcast on FOX, so check your local listings for the channel.

As usual, Joe Buck will be the play-by-play announcer, while former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is the analyst. Sideline coverage will feature Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink.

Edited by LeRon Haire