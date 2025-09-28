  • home icon
  • Emmanuel Acho makes bold case for Shedeur Sanders as Joe Flacco throws 5th INT of 2025 NFL season

By Nishant
Published Sep 28, 2025 19:04 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp (Credits: IMAGN)

Joe Flacco has made it a habit to throw at least one interception in each game this season. The veteran quarterback was handed the Cleveland Browns' QB mantle, and his performance has been far from satisfactory.

Flacco threw another interception in the first half of the Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. While the receiver ran down the field on his right, the veteran threw the pass to the left, where no teammate was present to collect the ball. NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho took a dig at the Browns' QB and urged the franchise to let rookies take over.

"If Flacco doing stuff like this, go ahead and play Gabriel and Shedeur, because what the hell was this?" Acho tweeted.
Acho could be heard saying in the background that the Browns should go ahead and play the rookies if Flacco continues to make the same mistakes all over again. The former linebacker acknowledged that there was probably some miscommunication between the QB and the receiver but was still frustrated with the pass the Browns' offensive leader threw.

Joe Flacco has thrown 10 completions of 15 passes for 110 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in the first half against the Lions. Detroit went to the locker room with a 20-7 lead after 30 minutes of play at Ford Field.

Joe Flacco's disappointing run in 2025

The Browns started the season with a dreadful 0-2 record, with Joe Flacco leading the charge ahead of the rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. The veteran threw 31 completions of 45 passes for 290 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener.

It was the same story in the second game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens as well. Flacco completed 25 of 45 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one INT in a crushing 41-17 loss. The Browns were down 10-0 against the Green Bay Packers last week as well, but managed to scrape out a win. However, the quarterback failed to throw a TD but kept his interception streak alive.

Joe Flacco's two INTs today put him in a difficult position and Kevin Stefanski might have to reconsider his decisions. The Browns have one of the most talented QB rooms in the league, with the likes of Gabriel and Sanders waiting to pounce upon every opportunity they get. The rookies impressed in the preseason and might make a strong case for the QB1 spot.

