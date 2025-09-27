"Shedeur Sanders can't help himself": Browns insider condemns Coach Prime's son of possibly crossing the line with latest comments on QB play

Browns insider Tony Grossi came forward to talk about Shedeur Sanders' confidence in his skills despite not playing a single game this season. On Friday, ESPN Cleveland shared a clip where he condemned the rookie quarterback for possibly crossing the line during his latest comments about signal-callers in the league.&quot;You got to be mindful of what you say,&quot; Rossi said. &quot;And I think that one quote, you know, from what I see around the league, I could do better.&quot;&quot;I don't think (there's malice in intent), but it could come just like when Dillon Gabriel said I'm a competitor not an entertainer, and we just assumed he was talking about Shedeur. The same thing you can assume. Shedeur can't help himself. Right? He's been out of the limelight. He's hurting. And this is what he's best at, giving interviews.&quot;During a recent interview, Shedeur Sanders made a bold claim. He stated that he is one of the best to play in the league compared to other starting quarterbacks this year.&quot;That's not nothing, you know, in my place to answer,&quot; Shedeur said. &quot;You know, there's nothing I can answer. ... but I know for sure, I'm not a, I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I'm capable of doing better than that.&quot;Shedeur Sanders is currently the third-string option on the Cleveland Browns' quarterback depth chart. So far, under QB1 Joe Flacco, they have managed to secure a 1-2 record. After losing their first two games of the year, they secured a 13-10 victory over the Packers last week.Analyst Tony Rizzo predicts a different future for Shedeur Sanders' NFL careerTony Rizzo believes in a different trajectory for the rookie quarterback this year. When asked if the Browns would give Coach Prime's son any playing time.Rizzo responded by talking about how he believes Shedeur Sanders will end up being traded to another team.&quot;I don't,&quot; Rizzo said on his show on Friday. &quot;In fact, I could see, I don't know, when is the trade deadline. You know what? Browns sees Shedeur as an asset. Maybe it's time they cash in on the asset. Maybe they get their fifth-round draft pick. I do (think someone will) trade for a quarterback, kid was rated as at the top of his draft class, but fell for whatever reason.&quot;The Browns next face the Lions on Sept. 28 at Ford Field. Will Kevin Stefanski give his rookie quarterbacks a chance on the field before the season ends?