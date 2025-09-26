  • home icon
  "Pure arrogance," "Entitled": Shedeur Sanders flamed by fans for taking jabs at current NFL QBs while warming the bench at Browns

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 26, 2025 04:14 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders believes that he is ready to take over the responsibilities of a starting quarterback in the league. The Cleveland Browns acquired Coach Prime's son in the fifth round of this year's NFL draft. He is currently the third-string option on the quarterback depth chart behind starter Joe Flacco and backup Dillon Gabriel.

During a recent locker room interview, Shedeur Sanders decided to take a jab at the current starting quarterbacks in the league. He expressed confidence in his abilities, stating that he is better compared to other starters playing this year.

"That's not nothing, you know, in my place to answer," Shedeur said. "You know, there's nothing I can answer, ... but I know for sure I';m not a, I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I'm capable of doing better than that."
Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Shedeur's claims of being a better signal caller than the current starting quarterback in the league.

Shedeur Sanders has yet to play a game for the Cleveland Browns. Under Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback, they have managed to put up a 1-2 record to start the season. After losing their first two games, the Browns secured a 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers at home.

So far in three games, Joe Flacco has completed 77 of the 126 passes he has attempted. He has also recorded 631 yards and two TDs passing. The team's main objective this year is to improve on last season's 3-14 record.

Shedeur Sanders shares his thoughts on potentially getting the opportunity to play for the Browns

So far, Kevin Stefanski's team has no plans of bringing in Shedeur Sanders to replace Joe Flacco on the field. However, the rookie quarterback has not ruled out the possibility of getting some playing time this year.

During an interview with ESPN Cleveland, Coach Prime's son shared his true feelings about getting a chance to represent the Browns offense on the field.

"I don't think playing or not playing is in my hands," Shedeur said. "I think based on the situation is things happen. If things turn out where I play, then I'll be out there and I'll be ready to play. I'm ready to play right now."

The Browns face the Detroit Lions on Sept. 28 at Ford Field. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.

