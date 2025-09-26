"Pure arrogance," "Entitled": Shedeur Sanders flamed by fans for taking jabs at current NFL QBs while warming the bench at Browns

Shedeur Sanders believes that he is ready to take over the responsibilities of a starting quarterback in the league. The Cleveland Browns acquired Coach Prime's son in the fifth round of this year's NFL draft. He is currently the third-string option on the quarterback depth chart behind starter Joe Flacco and backup Dillon Gabriel.During a recent locker room interview, Shedeur Sanders decided to take a jab at the current starting quarterbacks in the league. He expressed confidence in his abilities, stating that he is better compared to other starters playing this year.&quot;That's not nothing, you know, in my place to answer,&quot; Shedeur said. &quot;You know, there's nothing I can answer, ... but I know for sure I';m not a, I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I'm capable of doing better than that.&quot;Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Shedeur's claims of being a better signal caller than the current starting quarterback in the league.John Kitts @jckittsLINK@ProFootballTalk The more time that passes it’s very clear why he fell so far. Entitled. The funny thing is all those teams with crap QB rooms passed on him. Not good enough yet and not worth the noise he brings.⚔️𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖓⚔️ @AflexreverendLINKPure arrogance is why Dillion Gabriel is over him in the depth chart lol🏈 @FoozbawLINK@ESPNCleveland wtf is he talking about lmao unwarranted arroganceJan Sobieski @DocInAlaska55LINK@ESPNCleveland This is what happens when you have people kissing your ass your whole life. Dude is delusional.Virgo_Kid @BeeShady_VirgoLINK@ESPNCleveland So arrogant, Get him out of the leagueShedeur Sanders has yet to play a game for the Cleveland Browns. Under Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback, they have managed to put up a 1-2 record to start the season. After losing their first two games, the Browns secured a 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers at home.So far in three games, Joe Flacco has completed 77 of the 126 passes he has attempted. He has also recorded 631 yards and two TDs passing. The team's main objective this year is to improve on last season's 3-14 record.Shedeur Sanders shares his thoughts on potentially getting the opportunity to play for the BrownsSo far, Kevin Stefanski's team has no plans of bringing in Shedeur Sanders to replace Joe Flacco on the field. However, the rookie quarterback has not ruled out the possibility of getting some playing time this year.During an interview with ESPN Cleveland, Coach Prime's son shared his true feelings about getting a chance to represent the Browns offense on the field.&quot;I don't think playing or not playing is in my hands,&quot; Shedeur said. &quot;I think based on the situation is things happen. If things turn out where I play, then I'll be out there and I'll be ready to play. I'm ready to play right now.&quot;The Browns face the Detroit Lions on Sept. 28 at Ford Field. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.