"VI-A-GRA. Take a Viagra before the game, baby" - ESPN analyst has bizarre recommendation for Josh Allen

Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills have the chance to get back to the AFC championship for the second consecutive year. If that is to happen, he will need to get past the New England Patriots this weekend in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs.

When the game begins at 8:15 p.m on Saturday night, the temperature is supposed to be hovering around nine degrees, so the conditions will make it difficult for players to adjust.

ESPN analyst Bart Scott has a suggestion for Josh Allen to keep his blood flowing during the game.

"Josh Allen listening? Can people get this message to him? Viagra, take some Viagra for the game, baby, gotta get that circulation going, right. A lot of NFL players, at least, in my day, took Viagra. Viagra was first a heart medicine, right? So it builds up circulation, which makes sure that it gets those circulation into the feet."

Bart Scott believes that, by Josh Allen taking Viagra before the game, it will get his circulation and blood flowing which will hopefully keep him warm enough to produce effectively during the game.

Can Josh Allen and the Bills overtake the Patriots in the Wild Card round of the playoffs?

Perhaps the most intriguing matchup of the Bills vs. the Patriots for the AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs is the battle of opposing quarterbacks. Josh Allen entered the season as a favorite to win the NFL MVP award.

Despite a few setbacks, he led the Bills to the AFC East division title by throwing for 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also has 763 yards rushing to go along with six touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills PR @BuffaloBillsPR Josh Allen finished the regular season with 4,407 passing yards and 763 rushing yards, becoming the first player in NFL history with over 4,000 passing yards and 750 rushing yards in a season. Josh Allen finished the regular season with 4,407 passing yards and 763 rushing yards, becoming the first player in NFL history with over 4,000 passing yards and 750 rushing yards in a season. https://t.co/wh13NRP9WX

Meanwhile, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones will be making his first start in the playoffs. Can head coach Bill Belichick wave his magic wand and provide the same type of blueprint that helped Brady excel early in his career?

Pats fans certainly hope so. In their first matchup earlier this season, the game was played in blustery winter conditions. Bill Belichick and company elected to run the ball for most of the game as Mac Jones only attempted 3 passes.

The Patriots won that Week 13 matchup by a score of 14-10.

The rematch, which occurred in Week 16, saw the Bills exact their revenge by winning the game 33-21. At the time, the win vaulted the Bills over the Patriots for the lead in the AFC East.

With each team boasting stellar defensive play (the Bills and Patriots are one and two in defensive rankings, respectively), the game is likely to be determined by the weather conditions, as well as each team's familiarity with one another.

Buffalo Bills PR @BuffaloBillsPR Buffalo Bills PR @BuffaloBillsPR Allowing just 17.0 points per game, Buffalo will finish the regular season as the number one scoring defense for the first time in franchise history. The Bills also finished as the number one total defense, allowing 272.8 yards per game. Allowing just 17.0 points per game, Buffalo will finish the regular season as the number one scoring defense for the first time in franchise history. The Bills also finished as the number one total defense, allowing 272.8 yards per game. https://t.co/2TCfdeyZPA The Bills are the first team since the 2012 Steelers to lead the NFL in total defense without a player selected to the Pro Bowl. twitter.com/buffalobillspr… The Bills are the first team since the 2012 Steelers to lead the NFL in total defense without a player selected to the Pro Bowl. twitter.com/buffalobillspr…

This will be the third time the two division rivals will meet this season.

