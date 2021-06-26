European League of Football 2021: Wroclaw Panthers vs Leipzig Kings prediction & match preview - June 26

The Wroclaw Panthers are coming off a massive win over the Cologne Centurions in Week 1 of the 2021 European League of Football season. Wroclaw scored double digits in three out of the four quarters on their way to a 55:39 victory.

The Leipzig Kings are coming off a successful Week 1 victory of their own. Leipzig faced the Berlin Thunder and came out on top 37:27. The Panthers and Kings will enter their Week 2 matchup looking to continue their hot streak.

Wroclaw Panthers vs. Leipzig Kings: How to Watch | European League of Football 2021

Date: June 26, 2021

Time: 18:00 CET

Location: Olympic Stadium Wroclaw

How to Watch: Ran.de, the European League of Football's official website with a subscription

Wroclaw Panthers vs. Leipzig Kings: Head-to-Head | European League of Football 2021

The matchup between the Wroclaw Panthers and Leipzig Kings will be their first in the 2021 season. Both teams are coming off successful starts winning in Week 1.

Wroclaw Panthers vs. Leipzig Kings: Team news | European League of Football 2021

Wroclaw Panthers

Wroclaw are led on offense by their quarterback, Lukas O'Connor, who brought home the Week 1 MVP award. O'Connor threw for 364 yards and five touchdowns against the Centurions. Prezemyslav Banat was his favorite target, catching seven passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Leipzig Kings

Leipzig are led by their quarterback, Michael Birdsong, and the many talented wide receivers on the Kings' roster. Birdsong threw for 215 passing yards and four touchdowns in Week 1. Two of his touchdowns went to wide receiver Timothy Knuettel.

This fantastic win for the @LeipzigKings ends our first Game Week! #BTHvsLKG pic.twitter.com/DTAnZtxkUY — European League of Football (@elf_official) June 20, 2021

Wroclaw Panthers vs. Leipzig Kings: Projected starters | European League of Football 2021

Wroclaw Panthers

QB: Lukas O'Connor

RB: Phileas Pasqualini

WR: Prezemyslav Banat, Bartosz Dziedzic, Kacper Fiedziuk

TE: Milosz Mackow

Leipzig Kings

QB: Michael Birdsong

RB: Raymond Sobowale

WR: Timothy Knuettel, Nils Baeumer, Anthony Dable-Wolf

TE: Yoshihito Omi

Wroclaw Panthers vs. Leipzig Kings: Prediction | European League of Football 2021

Wroclaw and Leipzig have high-powered offenses that can put up serious points. The Panthers have the Week 1 MVP at quarterback in Lukas O'Connor.

Leipzig's defense will have to bring more to the table if they want to walk away with the win. In the end, the Panthers' offense will likel be too much to handle.

Prediction: Wroclaw Panthers 34:24 Leipzig Kings

Edited by Colin D'Cunha