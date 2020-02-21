Everson Griffen opts out of contract with Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons v Minnesota Vikings

With March approaching, teams and players have begun the chess game of the NFL off-season. One of the best defenders in the NFL will now roam in free agency. Minnesota Vikings defensive end, Everson Griffen, opted out of his contract to hit the open market. Griffen produced 41 tackles, 8 sacks and an int in his 2019 campaign.

With Griffen opting out, the Vikings create upwards to $13 million in salary-cap space. Griffen is 32 and has spent his entire decade career with the Vikings. The four-time Pro Bowler has recorded at least eight sacks in six of the past eight seasons. He led a defense that held appointments to 18.9 ppg which ranked 5th in the league.

The Vikings also had 48 sacks which were also ranked 5th in the league. The Vikings were a bend don't break defense as they ranked in the bottom half of total overall defense in yards.

Griffen opting out is coupled with rumors of wide receiver Stefon Diggs may be seeking a trade. The Vikings will have a lot of work and contract restructuring to keep key defensive and offensive players.

The Vikings will once again have aspirations of a Super Bowl. Re-signing Griffin who is the heart and soul of the team will be critical. The Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in OT before losing to the San Fransico 49ers 27-10 in divisional round.