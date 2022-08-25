Ex-NFL star puts his Super Bowl ring up for auction for charitable cause

Hakeem Nicks has decided to put his Super Bowl ring up for auction. The former New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver won the ring in his only Super Bowl appearance in 2011 when the Giants defeated the New England Patriots 21-17.

Nicks is auctioning the ring, according to TMZ Sports, who say it is uncertain why the former wide receiver is selling the piece. The report also mentions that as per Heritage Auctions, the ring comes with a letter of provenance from Nicks, and a share of the earnings will be donated to charity:

"It's unclear why Nicks is selling the piece—but according to Heritage Auctions, the ring comes with a letter of provenance from the former wideout and we're told a portion of the proceeds will go to charity."

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports TMZ Sports has learned former NY Giants star Hakeem Nicks has decided to part ways with his Super Bowl ring -- putting it up for auction this month. tmz.me/HoMGOvG TMZ Sports has learned former NY Giants star Hakeem Nicks has decided to part ways with his Super Bowl ring -- putting it up for auction this month. tmz.me/HoMGOvG

Describing the ring, TMZ mention:

"The ring is massive, it's a size fifteen piece that's so loaded with diamonds and blue sapphires, it weighs in at a whopping 95 grams. It also has plenty of history attached to it—because Nicks was a huge reason why NY was able to upset Brady in the SBXLVI game."

theScore @theScore Hakeem Nicks is parting ways with his Super Bowl ring which is estimated to be worth $80K. Hakeem Nicks is parting ways with his Super Bowl ring which is estimated to be worth $80K. 👀💍 https://t.co/mgMcfjnGX8

In the Super Bowl XLVI game, Nicks recorded 10 catches for 109 yards in that game. Bidding is currently set at $25,000, but experts estimate that the final price will be over $80,000. Bidding ends later this week, per TMZ.

How much is a Super Bowl ring worth?

Super Bowl rings can be pretty pricey. According to NBC Miami, they can range between a few hefty prices:

"While there isn't a hard-and-fast number to how much a Super Bowl ring is worth, depending on the circumstances and details of the ring, experts generally appraise them between $30,000 and $50,000 based on the jewels and features alone."

They can vary, of course, depending on the winning team, the player, and other factors, but they're generally around the same price. Nicks' ring is estimated to go for much more than that, which is good news for him and his charity.

How good was Hakeem Nicks?

The former New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts receiver was never a Pro Bowler, save for the championship win he earned.

However, he was a solid NFL wideout for several years. Over seven years, he totaled 5,081 yards and 31 touchdowns. He had back-to-back seasons of more than 1,000 yards in 2010 and 2011.

Super Bowl XLVI

His best season was in 2011. The wide receiver recorded 76 catches for 1,192 yards and seven touchdowns in just 15 games. That was the most yards he recorded in a single season.

Nicks retired a Giant after playing one season with the Colts.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit TMZ Sports, NBC Miami, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht