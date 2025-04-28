Ex-Steelers All-Pro names DK Metcalf, George Pickens as allies to fight gorilla by joining viral Twitter discussion

Former Steelers All-Pro Le’Veon Bell got into a hilarious online debate after jumping into a wild Twitter thread about fighting a gorilla. He couldn’t resist replying when an X user (@dreamchasnmike) tweeted:

Ad

"i think 100 n***as could beat 1 gorilla everybody just gotta be dedicated to the shit😂😂"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Steelers RB named some NFL players to his dream squad. DK Metcalf and George Pickens, two of the NFL’s best wide receivers, made Bell’s fantasy fight team.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bell’s list wasn’t short on star power either. He named Tyson Fury, The Rock, Triple H, and even Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: “DK is looking really, really special" - When Russell Wilson praised DK Metcalf before WR's rookie season

Le'Veon Bell was all-in on idea of returning to Steelers after DK Metcalf signing

Bell was ready to lace up the cleats again if it meant a reunion in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger floated the idea of coming out of retirement following the Steelers’ trade for Metcalf in March 2025, and Bell jumped on the train without hesitation.

Ad

"If Ben comes back, on everything I'm sliding too," Bell tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bell and Big Ben were once part of Pittsburgh’s feared “Killer B’s” trio, which lit up defenses from 2013 to 2017. For football fans, the thought of Bell rejoining an offense containing George Pickens, DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth, and potentially Roethlisberger would have been pure nostalgia.

Bell famously sat out the 2018 season chasing a bigger payday, but it’s clear his heart still beats black and gold. His rise in the Steel City was pure box office. After being drafted 48th overall in 2013, Bell inked a four-year, $4.12 million deal, battling for the top running back spot.

Ad

Bell’s rookie year took off once he got rid of a mid-foot sprain. He broke Franco Harris’s rookie record with 1,259 yards from scrimmage, rushing for 860 yards and eight touchdowns across 13 starts.

Bell got into his groove in 2014, registering 2,215 scrimmage yards and setting the Steelers’ single-season record. His 83 receptions and 1,361 rushing yards had defenses running for their lives.

The following two years in Pittsburgh were low-key, with suspensions and injuries taking their toll. However, Bell bounced back big and set a franchise playoff rushing record with 167 yards against the Miami Dolphins.

Ad

Bell finished his Steelers career as a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

Also read: Shedeur Sanders sparks Steelers rumors with cryptic shoutout to DK Metcalf and George Pickens

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.