EXCLUSIVE: "He came and worked every day. Whatever happened after that is out of control" - Ex-Browns star sympathizes with Baker Mayfield over treatment in Cleveland

Baker Mayfield was the Rookie of the Year runner-up,and set a rookie touchdown passing record that year.

He was allegedly playing injured last year, but that didn't matter to the Browns or to many members of the media. Mike Robinson recently said he wasn't a starting quarterback in the NFL.

NEW: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield can earn $3.5 million in incentives. To do so, he'll have to hit several on-field thresholds, most of which he never did while in Cleveland.

Despite all that Mayfield has been through, one ex-teammate of his sympathizes with him.

Jaelen Strong revealed this on Sportskeeda's Inside the Huddle podcast:

"Of course. I mean, Baker did a tremendous job. Like I said earlier, we can't totally control everything. Baker has to know that he did a tremendous job and he's done everything he could do there. He came and worked every day."

Strong went on to say that most of what happened was beyond the quarterback's control, but that a new opportunity with a team that wants and needs him will be good:

"Whatever happened after that is out of control... So now he's looking forward to competing for a starting job in Carolina and I love that energy down there. So I think people will be excited. I think he's ready."

Mayfield will potentially open the season against Cleveland in Week 1.

How Baker Mayfield helps the Carolina Panthers

Since their befuddling decision to cut Cam Newton in 2019, the Carolina Panthers have had zero success at the quarterback position. They cycled through Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold and Cam Newton a second time trying to find stability.

Trading for the former Browns quarterback provides them with that and alters their trajectory for this season. Mayfield is a definite improvement over Darnold and will have a chance to prove that.

The Panthers have weapons. As long as Christian McCaffrey stays healthy, then the offensive weapons trio of CMC, DJ Moore and Robby Anderson is pretty solid.

The defense is also young and talented and will be getting last year's first pick Jaycee Horn back. If Mayfield can get those weapons the ball, the Panthers should see a dramatic uptick in offensive production.

The coaching staff may or may not be better than it was in Cleveland. Matt Rhule and company haven't really had a quarterback, so this year is a little make or break for them and for their new quarterback.

