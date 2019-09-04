Exclusive: NFL legend Jay Cutler on the 'Dos Equis College Football Football College' program

Jay Cutler and the College Football Football College crew / Photo courtesy of Dos Equis

It’s arguably the most wonderful time of the year for American sports fans. Sure, you may know your "Tight Ends" from your "D-Backs." You may even be able to spot a hold while nose deep in a pint, or call out a chop block from the far side of the bar. But ARE YOU CERTIFIED?

Thanks to a real (and yes, absurd) new program brought to you by popular brewer Dos Equis – with help from (actual) football experts John E. Bacon, Jay Cutler, Katie Nolan and Martellus Bennett – football fans can enroll in the College Football Football College and, upon completion and with a working printer, claim Saturday afternoon superiority.

In turn, Dos Equis is offering a curriculum of 10 free, binge-able lessons covering topics from trick plays to offensive positions which are all it takes to earn that coveted “degree” in college football watching…and a chance to win tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans, just by taking the final exam.

A former NFL quarterback with 12 seasons under his belt, Jay Cutler is simultaneously a beer lover, a quarterback, and a College Football Football College professor. I had the pleasure of speaking with Cutler on behalf of Sportskeeda, as streamable below.

On being a "Professor" thanks to Dos Equis:

Jay Cutler: Dos Equis started the College Football Football College and they have made me a professor of college football this year. So I have the honor and privilege of helping all college football fans navigate the website and learn college football as well.

If this is the first time he has portrayed a professor:

Jay Cutler: I don't know what you mean by "portraying a professor," I am actually a professor, they made me a professor (laughs). Yes, this is the first time and you can go to DosEquis.com/edu and they've created a course. We have a whole curriculum. You can learn about the offensive and defensive plays and the history of college football. At the end, you can take the college exam and you can get a certificate that makes you an expert at college football as well.

On his next few months career-wise:

Jay Cutler: My wife [Kristin Cavallari] has a reality show, so we're kind of filming that. This College Football Football College and spending time with them, interacting with fans. The National Championship Game is right around the corner and you have a chance to win tickets to that game by completing the course... I have Type 1 Diabetes, so I'm involved with the JDRF and ADA, and I'm involved with helping children with diabetes.

On if he has any last words for the kids:

Jay Cutler: Be smart.