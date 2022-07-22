EXCLUSIVE: "There's a lot of pain in New York" - Giants insider claims team's fans' unhappiness amplified by Philadelphia's success

The New York Giants are among the most storied franchises in football, in one of the biggest cities in the world. For the team to be totally irrelevant over the past few years doesn’t sit well with the New York faithful. Especially when the division rival Philadelphia Eagles seem to be getting better.

New York Giants @Giants Legacy is timeless. Classic blue uniforms are BACK Legacy is timeless. Classic blue uniforms are BACK 🔥 https://t.co/sqxtmUefZl

Pat Leonard, insider for New York expanded on why the fans’ unhappiness is even more amplified by the Eagles' success.

"What they hate even more than losing is losing while the Eagles are winning. Just remember that. Because it's the same. It's the same way. The other way, though, Philly had more Dallas than anything. But, you know, it doesn't-it feels extra painful for the franchise and the Giants fans that during this historic downturn for their franchise and the length of it as well, that the Eagles also finally squeezed out that Super Bowl and had some bragging rights as well."

Leonard explained how diehard the fans are.

"You know, frankly, listen, the Giants are a proud franchise and the fan base similar to the Yankees, you want to look at them, they're a team that is just used to winning. And so the fact that they not only are losing, but losing every year and really the Giants have been out of it by Halloween or Thanksgiving every year the last five, six years, for the most part. And so irrelevance is even worse than losing."

He went on to mention the other NFL team in New York and how they've struggled as well.

"And that is where they have found themselves now on their third head coach in five years and, you know, turning over the GM as well. And so really watching Howie Roseman and the Eagles reload and suddenly look again like they're dangerous and competing. Meanwhile, the Giants are just trying to figure out how to get a competitive roster. So there's a lot of pain in New York and they don't even have the Jets to prop them up and be good while they're bad in the market. They're both horrible."

Barkley needs to stay healthy and Jones needs protection to compete in the NFC East

With a new head coach in place and the return of Saquon Barkley, fans are hopeful their team can turn things around. Daniel Jones is coming into the season as part of a make-or-break year with New York. If the running back can stay healthy and get back to form, they may be able to compete within their division.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far