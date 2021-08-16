Explained: What is the NFL's new taunting rule? 

Every year, the NFL sets new rules and points of emphasis for their officials to enforce. This year's assault seems to be on fun, as the 'No Fun League' is cracking down on taunting. Here's a look at what the new rule change is and what the penalties for its violation are.

NFL cracking down on loud players

According to Sports Illustrated, the taunting rule itself has not changed for 2021. However, its enforcement will be stricter this time. Every year, the NFL releases a video going over the rule changes. In their video of the same this time, it says the following:

“The NFL Players Association, coaches and competition committee have all made a strong statement regarding respect among everyone on the field,” NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay said in the video.

“We saw an increase in actions that clearly are not within the spirit and intent of this rule, and not representative of the respect to opponents and others on the field. Game officials have been instructed to strictly enforce the taunting rules, and players and coaches are reminded that two taunting penalties committed by an individual player will result in automatic disqualification. In addition, the taunting player may be fined and/or suspended depending on the severity of the actions.”

NFL rules have specifically listed what instances constitute taunting. However, the general rule is that officials will know it when they see it. Offensive gestures or acts will count as taunting. Most forms of trash talk will be seen as taunting too.

Basically, the NFL wants its players to behave like highly disciplined high school or college football teams that go out, run the play, celebrate far away from the other team and give the ball to the official. Any other action could result in taunting penalties.

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Practice with Carolina Panthers

The penalties, as explained above, are severe. Strict enforcement of the rules will likely results in teams winning or losing games this year. Put simply, the NFL is not playing around anymore.

No Fun League shows preview of extremely lame taunting rule https://t.co/NfJm5zWbi8 pic.twitter.com/QnAmoZMNh2 — New York Post (@nypost) August 16, 2021

Technically, there are no new official rule changes, but enforcement will be stricter. Therefore, it'll feel like there are new rules in place.

Just one week into the preseason, stricter enforcement has already reared its ugly head. It's expected to continue into the regular season, and could lead to some confusing and frustrating changes of fortunes for teams, seemingly at an official's whim.

