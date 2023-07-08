Exploring Bruce Smith's net worth: How much is Hall of Famer worth in 2023?

Bruce Smith, the legendary former defensive end, left an indelible mark on the NFL during his illustrious 19-year career. Renowned for his dominance on the gridiron, Smith's unparalleled skills earned him a record-breaking 11 Pro Bowl selections.

Having been away from the gridiron for almost two decades, the question arises: what is Bruce Smith's net worth today? Today, as we delve into the topic, we aim to shed light on the financial success achieved by him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith, a dominant force in the NFL from 1985 to 2003, showcased his prowess primarily with the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Redskins.

His illustrious football career earned him a substantial sum of $46.9 million. Bruce Smith's net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $12 million.

The Buffalo Bills selected Bruce Smith as the first pick in the 1985 NFL Draft. Smith's 15 seasons with the Bills were nothing short of extraordinary, as he established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the field.

Setting a seemingly unbreakable record, Smith amassed an astounding 171 sacks, firmly establishing himself as the team's all-time sack leader. His exceptional performance garnered numerous accolades, including two AP Defensive Player of the Year awards, two NEA Defensive Player of the Year awards and three PFWA Defensive Player of the Year titles, among others.

Smith's tenure with the Bills was makred by four consecutive Super Bowl appearances. However, he never won a Super Bowl title. He was selected to 11 Pro Bowl selections, nine All-Pro Team honors and two NFL All-Decade Team selections.

Why did Bruce Smith leave Buffalo?

The Buffalo Bills approached Smith in 2000 with a request to take a substantial pay cut of $2.2 million from his scheduled $4.48 million salary. However, Smith made the difficult decision to refuse the offer. He said:

"I thought I would have finished my career in Buffalo and had an opportunity to go back and win a championship in Buffalo. I wanted to be in Buffalo more than anything. There are strong ties built over the course of 15 years and now it's gone. The salary cap did us in. Am I pissed off? No. I'm a casualty of war."

He departed from the Bills alongside fellow prominent players RB Thurman Thomas and WR Andre Reed.

Former defensive end Bruce Smith

While the departure of Smith, Thomas and Reed was undoubtedly a loss for the team, it also provided a financial benefit for the Bills. The release of Smith alone reportedly saved the organization around $2.5 million in cap space. Thomas and Reed's departures further added savings of approximately $1 million each for the 2000 season.

Smith wasted no time finding a new home in the NFL, swiftly signing a lucrative deal with the Washington Redskins. The agreement brought him a handsome salary of $4.75 million for the 2000 season, enabling him to continue his illustrious career with the Redskins.

You might also like - Exploring Kevin Huber's net worth: How much is retired Bengals punter worth in 2023?

At what age did Bruce Smith retire?

Former Buffalo Bills legend Bruce Smith

Smith retired from professional football after the 2003 season. He was 40 years old when he hanged up his cleats.

Following his departure from the Buffalo Bills, Smith spent four seasons with the Washington Redskins. He achieved a notable milestone in 2003 by surpassing Reggie White's career sack record of 198.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009, an honor he received in his first year of eligibility. During his time with the Redskins, Smith participated in 62 games, accumulating 29 sacks, 170 tackles, five pass defenses and eight forced fumbles.

Poll : 0 votes