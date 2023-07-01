Exploring Hassan Haskins' contract: How much will Titans RB earn in 2023? 

NFL running back Hassan Haskins represents the Tennessee Titans. He attended the University of Michigan and was chosen by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft.

At Missouri's Eureka High School, where Hassan Haskins finished his elementary schooling, he developed a passion for football. Later, he enrolled at the University of Michigan, and then in 2022, he declared for the NFL draft.

Haskins was rated as a 3-star talent going into the NFL Draft, according to scout assessments. When the Tennessee team selected him in the fourth round of the NFL draft, the Titans effectively unlocked his entryway to the league. He was selected 131st overall in the fourth round.

In 2022, Haskins agreed to a four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. Reports claim that the four-year agreement, which is for $1,088,055 every season, is valued at an overall amount of $4,352,220. A $692,220 signing bonus was also included.

Haskins recorded 25 rushes for 93 yards and 11 catches for 57 yards with the Titans this past season. Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears are ahead of him in the depth chart at the moment.

Why is Hassan Haskins recently in the news?

Hassan Haskins was charged with serious assault by strangulation on Thursday after a fight with his girlfriend, according to court filings and reports from Metro Nashville Police.

Haskins reportedly strangled her after she 'Liked' another man's Instagram photo.



In a subsequent argument over their breakup, Haskins reportedly kicked through… 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: #Titans RB Hassan Haskins and girlfriend have been arrested and jailed for domestic violence exchange.Haskins reportedly strangled her after she 'Liked' another man's Instagram photo.In a subsequent argument over their breakup, Haskins reportedly kicked through… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: #Titans RB Hassan Haskins and girlfriend have been arrested and jailed for domestic violence exchange.Haskins reportedly strangled her after she 'Liked' another man's Instagram photo.In a subsequent argument over their breakup, Haskins reportedly kicked through… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UtkYL7f6Tc

Haskins apparently lost his cool on June 22 when his partner liked a different guy's Instagram picture, according to police reports. The victim said that Haskins shoved her to the floor in a closet, forcing her to strike her head, as the debate heated up. He then started to choke her for around fifteen seconds with both hands.

The strangulation stopped and Haskins' girlfriend got up and smacked him, which caused the fight to continue. The 23-year-old RB then smacked and pushed his girlfriend to the ground, causing her to land on a dog crate. Then he started to choke her once more. According to the girlfriend, the incident came to an end when Haskins let her free and left the residence.

On June 29, the two of them got into another fight, which led to Haskins' girlfriend being taken into custody and charged with felony vandalism and serious assault by strangling. She was freed after posting a $7,500 bond.

Haskins was arrested on Thursday and later freed after posting a bond of $10,000. He is due to show up in court on July 10 at 8:30 a.m. local time before Ana Escobar, the judge for Davidson County.

