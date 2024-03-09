Exploring NFL's compensatory picks formula: Why have 49ers been awarded five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The San Francisco 49ers have been awarded five compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the joint most among NFL franchises ahead of the upcoming Draft.
This article will explain why the 49ers received so many compensatory picks and more crucial details. So, without further ado, let's get to it.
NFL's compensatory picks formula explained
The San Francisco 49ers are getting a handful of compensatory picks because they bought into the league's minority-hiring initiative for coaches and executives. They also lost some key home-grown talents last season.
The NFL's compensatory formula prioritizes the caliber and number of free agents a franchise lost and signed the previous year.
Furthermore, it considers salaries, playing time and postseason accolades. Players who are released before the end of their contracts are not included in the compensatory calculations.
Complete list of NFL's compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft
According to reports, the league has awarded 34 picks to 14 franchises. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams have the most compensatory picks, with five each.
Here's a list of the league's compensatory selections for this year's Draft:
- Round 3, Pick 96: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Round 3, Pick 97: Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 3, Pick 98: Los Angeles Rams
- Round 3, Pick 99: San Francisco 49ers
- Round 4, Pick 132: San Francisco 49ers
- Round 4, Pick 133: Buffalo Bills
- Round 4, Pick 134: Baltimore Ravens
- Round 5, Pick 167: New Orleans Saints
- Round 5, Pick 168: Green Bay Packers
- Round 5, Pick 169: New Orleans Saints
- Round 5, Pick 170: Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 5, Pick 171: Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 5, Pick 172: Kansas City Chiefs
- Round 5, Pick 173: Dallas Cowboys
- Round 5, Pick 174: New Orleans Saints
- Round 5, Pick 175: San Francisco 49ers
- Round 6, Pick 208: Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 6, Pick 209: Los Angeles Rams
- Round 6, Pick 210: Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 6, Pick 211: San Francisco 49ers
- Round 6, Pick 212: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Round 6, Pick 213: Los Angeles Rams
- Round 6, Pick 214: Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 6, Pick 215: San Francisco 49ers
- Round 6, Pick 216: Dallas Cowboys
- Round 6, Pick 217: Los Angeles Rams
- Round 6, Pick 218: New York Jets
- Round 6, Pick 219: Green Bay Packers
- Round 6, Pick 220: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Round 7, Pick 253: Los Angeles Chargers
- Round 7, Pick 254: Los Angeles Rams
- Round 7, Pick 255: Green Bay Packers
- Round 7, Pick 256: New York Jets
- Round 7, Pick 257: New York Jets