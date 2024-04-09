Exploring Woody Johnson's 2024 net worth: Is Jets owner the richest in the NFL?

Woody Johnson is half of the Johnson Family, the owners of the New York Jets. He and his brother Christopher Johnson run the Jets, which they've owned since 2000 when they purchased it for $635 million. According to Forbes, the franchise is worth an estimated $5.4 billion.

While Woody Johnson is one of the wealthiest owners in the league, he's not the richest. That honor belongs to Rob Walton (and his family), the owner of the Denver Broncos. Walton has a net worth of $78.4 billion.

Woody Johnson is a hands-on owner who has been instrumental in recruiting several high-profile free agents to the Jets in recent years. The biggest of these is Aaron Rodgers, who was lured to the Jets after a Hall of Fame-caliber run with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers missed the bulk of his debut season with injury, so the Jets will hope that he's fit enough to lead a postseason push in 2024.

Woody Johnson's net worth in 2024

According to Forbes, Woody Johnson has a net worth of $3.2 billion as of 2024. The owner of the New York Jets is the great-grandson of Robert Wood Johnson, the founder of Johnson & Johnson, which was founded in 1886 and provided the first first-aid kits and dental floss.

According to Forbes, Johnson inherited his fortune from his grandfather, who left most of his net worth to the family foundation. The rest of the sizable funds went to the Johnson Family.

Johnson purchased the Jets in 2000 and has been involved with them since then. The Jets are in the longest playoff drought in the NFL and will hope for better times in the coming years.

Ten richest NFL owners listed

Here's a list of the 10 wealthiest NFL owners in 2024:

Rob Walton and Family, Denver Broncos: $78.4 billion Stan Kroenke, Los Angeles Rams: $16.2 billion Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys: $13.8 billion Shahid Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars: $12.2 billion Robert Kraft, New England Patriots: $11.1 billion Josh Harris, Washington Commanders: $8.4 billion Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons: $8.4 billion Steve Bisciotti, Baltimore Ravens: $7.2 billion Gayle Benson New Orleans Saints: $6.1 billion Denise York and Family, San Francisco 49ers: $5.8 billion