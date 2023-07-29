Ezekiel Elliott fantasy outlook: Does potential Patriots move mean redemption for ex-Cowboys RB?

Ezekiel Elliott was shockingly released by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2023 NFL offseason after the running back spent all his career so far with the franchise. He currently remains a free agent, still seeking a new team as training camps have officially opened across the NFL. This could potentially change soon as he's reportedly visiting the New England Patriots.

Where Elliott signs ahead of the 2023 NFL season will significantly impact his fantasy football value. His new team will ultimately determine his role this year and how often he's involved in the offensive game plan. If he does in fact join the Patriots, he will enter one of the most favorable situations for his potential fantasy value this year.

Bill Belichick has long been known for using a committee approach to his running back position. He often utilizes several different players in the position and plays to their strengths. Where Ezekiel Elliott can effectively contribute at this point in his career is as an elite blocker and short-yardage specialist for power runs. His skill set is likely suited for Belichick's coaching style.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report



This could impact the RB-needy AFC East, as well as the Dalvin Cook derby, since he and Elliott are considered the top backs available.



Zeke looked terrific in the videos he posted of his workouts. Source: 2x All-Pro RB Ezekiel Elliott is visiting the #Patriots today.This could impact the RB-needy AFC East, as well as the Dalvin Cook derby, since he and Elliott are considered the top backs available.Zeke looked terrific in the videos he posted of his workouts. pic.twitter.com/Qe62DFGc0r

While Rhamondre Stevenson will be the featured running back for the Patriots in 2023, regardless of whether or not they sign Ezekiel Elliott, that doesn't mean he's the only useful Patriots running back in fantasy football. During the 2022 season, Damien Harris recorded more than 10 touches per game, despite Stevenson being their heavily favored back.

Harris departed the Patriots and joined the Buffalo Bills during the 2023 offseason, opening the door for a new RB2 behind Stevenson. This is where Elliott can come in, as he would likely move ahead of Pierre Strong and Ty Montgomery immediately.

If Elliott joins the Patriots, he will carry some value in the mid-to-late rounds of fantasy football drafts. His blocking and toughness could earn him work in third-down situations as well as in the red zone. This also gives him plenty of touchdown upside. Of all the teams he could sign with, the Patriots are one of the best for his fantasy outlook.

Ezekiel Elliott was a better fantasy football RB in 2022 than he gets credit for

Ezekiel Elliot

Many around the NFL have called Ezekiel Elliott "washed up" as he's no longer elite. He still had a solid 2022 season, especially in fantasy football. He finished inside the top 20 running backs in standard scoring, as well as inside the top 25 in PPR formats. His 12 touchdowns were a big reason why.

Elliott already proved he can carry fantasy value without being the featured running back. He took a back seat to Tony Pollard for the Dallas Cowboys last year. Interestingly, he can potentially serve in an almost identical role with the New England Patriots as a backup to Rhamondre Stevenson.

