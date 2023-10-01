Ezekiel Elliott vs. Cowboys: Timeline of RB's Dallas tenure, Jerry Jones' decision to release RB explored

Ezekiel Elliott returns to AT&T Stadium for the first time since the Dallas Cowboys cut him last offseason. Now a member of the New England Patriots, Elliott will no doubt display a range of emotions when playing against his former team.

These emotions will have to be channeled in the right way if the Patriots are to upset the Cowboys in their building.

Elliot's return gives us a chance to explore his career in Dallas and the events that followed up to his being released by Dallas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ezekiel Elliott drafted by the Cowboys in 2016

Chosen as the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft (same draft as Dak Prescott), Elliott hit the ground running, totaling 1,631 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, as he announced to the NFL world that his Ohio State skills translate to the NFL.

For Elliott, he was the bell cow on offense as the team looked to protect a young Prescott, and the Cowboys made the playoffs before losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Expand Tweet

But despite that, Zeke had arrived as a star in the league as he won the NFL rushing title that season. Elliott would only play 10 games in 2017 and despite that, he nearly surpassed 1,000 yards, falling just 17 short.

The next two seasons (2018 and 2019) would see Elliott continue his dominance across the NFL as he rushed for 2,791 yards and 18 touchdowns across the two seasons. However, after the 2019 season, things started to go downhill.

Elliott's brutal running style catches up with him

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Elliott's running style caught up with him in 2020 as only rushed for 979 yards and six touchdowns from his 15 games, and this is also where Tony Pollard started to emerge.

Zeke would continue to get fewer yards per game and look rather sluggish on the field as injuries and the physical toll of playing running back looked to be getting to him. In 2021, Elliott surpassed 1,000 yards but didn't look like the Zeke many knew him as. Additionally, Pollard was getting more of a role on the offense.

Then, last season, Zeke was the No. 2 back behind Pollard as the former Memphis star took over the role and never looked back.

This is where Jerry Jones' thoughts on Zeke moving on come to light. With Pollard emerging and Elliott due a big chunk of salary, along with his stats continually declining, the decision was made to part ways with Elliott.

Having two running backs earning $10 million or more wasn't feasible, and with a host of young backs on the roster, the decision to move on from Elliott was the right one from Jones and the Dallas front office.

Now a member of the Patriots, Elliott will look to spoil the Cowboys party at AT&T Stadium.