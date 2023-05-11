Fact Check: Did John Elway threaten to fire players kneeling for National Anthem? Viral rumor on Ex-Broncos GM debunked

John Elway is a Denver Broncos lifer. He was the team’s starting quarterback for 16 seasons, winning two Super Bowls. The former Stanford standout did not play for any other NFL team over the course of his career in the league.

The nine-time Pro Bowler became the Broncos' General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations from 2011 to 2020. He was promoted to President of Football Operations in 2021 and hired as a consultant in 2022.

While he doesn’t have an official designation with the team anymore, he never threatened to fire anyone kneeling during the Star-Spangled Banner singing.

Headlines were circulating that John Elway said:

“Kneel On My Field And You’re Fired On The Spot"

Now-defunct website Prep-101 picked up the fake John Elway quote. (Image credit: archive.is)

However, that quote came from a satire website and not from the 1987 NFL Most Valuable Player’s mouth. It was all made up.

Worst yet, websites like Prep-101 and Conservative Republic believed it accurate.

John Elway followed Commissioner Roger Goodell’s lead

Players’ kneeling came to light when Colin Kaepernick started doing it to protest police brutality and systematic oppression of black people. Not everyone was down with it, saying it was disrespectful to the flag and the country.

However, the league released a video showing Commissioner Roger Goodell condemning racism. The tweet reads:

“We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange”

The league also commented on a video featuring Michael Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu, DeAndre Hopkins, and Jarvis Landry, among others, criticizing the ongoing situation.

The NFL responded:

“Players, we hear you. #StrongerTogether”

The video was created during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, forged by the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others. The short clip also featured Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, and Ezekiel Elliott.

This rising sentiment prompted John Elway to give his take via social media. The three-time All-Pro quarterback tweeted:

“After a lot of listening, I wanted to share some of my thoughts and felt it was time to join this important conversation.”

An excerpt from John Elway's statement reads:

“The way the players amplify the voices that need to be heard is more important than ever. I fully support them using their platform and influence in a positive way to create change.

“Recently, we’ve all heard people say that sports can be a much-needed distraction during such as challenging time. I know that the players, our team and league can be so much more than that. We can all be part of the solution.

“I also understand that my voice needs to be part of this conversation, too. I am not going to stay on the sidelines.”

He finished his statement with the following:

“Everyone has a responsibility to help those who are hurting. I am joining with the players, coaches, and our organization in speaking up against racism, police brutality, and any injustice against the black community.”

That sentiment made John Elway understand why some NFL players knelt during the National Anthem. Therefore, it’s difficult to fathom that he threatened anyone with their livelihood because of that gesture.

