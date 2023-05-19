Fact check: Did Rudy Gobert go to the same darkness retreat as Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers is sure as hell unconventional, but he's quite the trendsetter. The NFL icon went on a darkness retreat in February this year which seemingly grabbed the attention of NBA star Rudy Gobert.

On Friday, Gobert took to Instagram to reveal that he visited Sky Cave Retreats in southern Oregon. The Minnesota Timberwolves star entered the darkness and didn't see the light of the day for 64 hours, calling the experience one of the most "powerful" ones in his life.

The retreat is an isolation experience in a sound-proof space devoid of light that lasts for a certain amount of time. Incidentally, Gobert visited the same place that Rodgers stayed at during his darkness retreat.

Gobert averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists with the Timberwolves in the NBA this season. However, Minnesota were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by the Denver Nuggets.

Aaron Rodgers' darkness retreat: Revisiting Jets QB's out-of-the-blue decision

Aaron Rodgers' darkness retreat with Sky Cave Retreats in southern Oregon lasted four days and four nights. The NFL quarterback visited the place in the third week of February 2023.

Rodgers reportedly spent his time in a partially underground 300-square-foot Hobbit-like structure devoid of light.

The room has a queen bed, a bathroom with a sink, toilet, bathtub and a meditation-like mat on the floor. Rodgers also had hot water plumbing but didn't have any lights in his room.

The facility is out of cell service range but has WiFi for emergencies. Moreover, there is a bell inside the dark room that guests can ring for additional support from staff.

The doors at the retreat remain unlocked so guests can walk out at any time if the experience gets overwhelming.

Rodgers, who spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, admitted that the retreat helped him reach a decision to move to the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason.

