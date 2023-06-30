Fact check: Did Tom Brady take a PPP loan? Revisiting retired QB's business dealings

Yes, NFL legend Tom Brady took a PPP loan. During the coronavirus pandemic, the American Football GOAT took a $960,855 Paycheck Protection Program loan for his company, TB12.

His Performance and Nutrition Company received a hefty loan from the federal government. It is also important to note that over 500 sports-related companies received $150,000 or more from the SBA program.

TB12 Inc. got the loan on April 15, 2020, thanks to the small business lending program created by the $2 trillion CARES Act. Cambridge Savings Bank processed the loan. Brady has since repaid the loan.

Tom Brady's net worth

While Tom Brady's wellness brand might have needed a PPP loan to stay afloat, the all-time great could be doing better financially. Brady currently has an estimated net worth of $300 Million. The New England and Tampa Bay legend racked up millions thanks to a 23-year NFL career and some brilliant investments.

Brady appeared in a league-record 10 Super Bowls, winning seven. He has won a record five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards.

Following his first retirement from the NFL in 2022, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to join the Fox Sports broadcasting booth for NFL games upon his retirement.

At $37.5 million per year, this deal would not only be the largest contract in sportscasting history, it would enable Brady to earn a little more than twice as much as quarterbacks-turned-commentators Tony Romo and Troy Aikman.

Tom Brady's NFL playing career earnings

Tom Brady played in the National Football League (NFL) for 23 seasons; he appeared for the New England Patriots in his first 20 seasons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the last three.

The New England Patriots drafted Brady as the 199th pick of the 2000 draft. He was selected in the sixth round and is seen as the biggest draft steal in NFL history.

Brady made a staggering $235,166,804 during his 20-season spell with the Patriots, representing excellent value for money. Interestingly, he could have made well over 300 million on the Patriots. Still, he regularly took pay cuts to let the Patriots sign decent supporting players for their Super Bowl aspirations.

Following his spell with the Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots, Brady signed a contract to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He earned $97,795,588 in three seasons with the Buccaneers and ended their two-decade wait for a Super Bowl.

