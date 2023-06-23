Political strategist drags Tom Brady’s $960,000 PPP loan into OceanGate implosion

Tom Brady may have retired from making headlines in the NFL, but such is his celebrity power that the iconic quarterback just cannot seem to stay out of the eye of the media altogether.

Weeks after seeing his name plastered across front pages of newspapers, digital and otherwise, after buying a piece of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady is now in the media for another reason altogether.

After the OceanGate submersible story that gripped the attention of social media and newsreaders alike, one political strategist has managed to squeeze the one and only Tom Brady into the story.

Go figure🙄 Forgiven PPP loansOceanGate, owner of the Titan: $450,000Marjorie Taylor Greene: $183,504Catholic Church: $3.5 billion Joel Osteen: $4 millionTom Brady: $960,855Kanye: $2-5 millionAnd Republicans are mad about American students catching a hard-won breakGo figure🙄

How does Tom Brady factor into the OceanGate implosion?

Political strategist Lindy Li took to Twitter one fine morning to lay out some interesting details about the OceanGate fiasco.

Per Li, the owner of the Titan Stockton Rush was seemingly privileged enough to have a $450,000 PPP loan forgiven.

The Paycheck Protection Program was launched during the coronavirus pandemic to help businesses keep their workforce employed during those torrid times. It was part of a $2 trillion relief package passed by Congress and then-President Donald Trump in March 2020.

Sawyer Hackett @SawyerHackett Tom Brady’s company took almost $1M in PPP loans, while 52% of small businesses that applied didn’t get any.



Tom Brady is worth $200,000,000. Tom Brady’s company took almost $1M in PPP loans, while 52% of small businesses that applied didn’t get any.Tom Brady is worth $200,000,000. https://t.co/St2L95ODxr

Other big-name entities to have availed of the PPP loan include Kanye West, the Catholic Church and, surprisingly, Tom Brady himself.

Per the New York Post, the seven-time Super Bowl champion's TB12 empire availed of nearly $1 million in PPP loans to tide themselves over during the pandemic.

The timing of Brady's loan was even more infuriating. It turns out, Tom Brady's TB12 Inc. availed of the loan days after he purchased a 40-foot yacht.

The yacht, purchased for a humble $6 million was christened “Viva a Vida” after his then-wife, Gisele Bundchen’s environmental initiative.

Exploring Tom Brady's net worth: How much is retired NFL legend worth in 2023?

Per multiple reports, Brady's worth a cool $300 million in 2023.

That figure includes his earnings from 20 seasons with his beloved New England Patriots (a reported $235.2 million) and a couple of years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where his contract was worth a reported $50 million.

That's not all, though.

Brady will earn a reported figure of $375 million after lining up a post-retirement gig from himself with FOX Sports. He will step into the broadcasting booth starting in 2024.

