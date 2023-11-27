Fact Check: Is Jalen Hurts a Christian? Exploring Eagles' QB's faith

Many sportsmen are quite transparent about their religious beliefs. Jalen Hurts, the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, has discussed his Christian religion in numerous interviews. In fact, he uses his social media channels to publicly express his beliefs.

The former quarterback for Alabama has also been extremely open about his Christian faith and how it gives him confidence in all he undertakes.

The Eagles have placed their trust in Hurts this season because, with each strong outing, he keeps the Philadelphia fans' hopes and ambitions of winning the Super Bowl alive.

Hurts has a strategy he adheres to to manage the peaks and troughs of his professional athletic career, as he knows that pressure can be too much for a young man to bear.

"Never lose your faith or your trust in God, no matter what you're going through. Be elegant, keep your head down, and continue to exert as much control as you can. Give it to God, and try your hardest," Hurts stated in an interview from 2021. He said this is what has motivated him throughout his career, according to Faith On The Field.

Hurts has often demonstrated that he's unafraid of difficulties, and one of the things that gives him the courage to tackle any obstacle is his religious beliefs.

Before Tua Tagovailoa eventually took over as the starting quarterback at Alabama, the 25-year-old Jalen Hurts had held the position. He had to move to Oklahoma after he became the second-string QB.

Hurts was a finalist for the 2019 Heisman Trophy while he was a member of the Sooners, coming in second in the vote. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, thanks to that accomplishment.

Hurts has now guided his professional club to the biggest platform in football—the Super Bowl, where on Feb. 12 the Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs. After losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the championship game, Hurts experienced yet another major setback.

However, as he has guided the Eagles to the best record in the NFL this season, he has demonstrated that he's capable of overcoming setbacks.

Jalen Hurts says that family has taught him about faith

Football was Jalen Hurts's first love as a child, thanks to his parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts.

Hurts was raised in Channelview, a suburb of Houston, Texas, with his siblings. His parents, who are devout Christians, guided him throughout his academic and athletic career.

Jalen Hurts attributes his strong faith to his family's instruction about God. According to Church Leaders, Hurts said:

"all my spiritual wisdom, all of my wisdom as a whole, comes from him, in some way, shape or form, whether that be passed down from my father, my mother or my grandmother."

Hurts now bears the responsibility of leading Philadelphia to another Super Bowl, but the quarterback is placing all his trust in God.