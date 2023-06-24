Fact Check: Is Joey Wentz related to Carson Wentz?

Due to the fact that Joey Wentz and Carson Wentz share the same last name, there have been numerous inquiries concerning their biological relationships. However, the two are not blood relatives.

Despite the fact that they have the same last name, there is no documented family-related relationship between them. While Carson plays quarterback in American football, Joey is a professional baseball player.

The two sportsmen are from different regions of the United States. Carson is from Raleigh, North Carolina, and Joey is from Lawrence, Kansas.

Carson Wentz does have two brothers, Zach Wentz and Luke Domres, who grew up with him.

Carson Wentz is in the news for killing a black bear

After the 2022 season, Carson Wentz was released by the Washington Commanders. On Friday, he posted a series of pictures on Instagram including a dead black bear from his most recent hunting expedition.

Wentz described the bear as "an incredible animal" and the picture he posted elicited conflicting responses from people. Some praised the hunt and others criticized Carson Wentz for unnecessary brutality.

"In one of our new favorite places on earth, Alaska, I had the chance to spot and stalk a black bear," wrote Wentz. "Incredible trip, and an incredible animal!"

He put a tick next to the statement to indicate that the experience was on his "bucket list."

The debate around hunting was brought to the fore by the responses to Wentz's post. Wentz sitting with the dead bear, in the opinion of several Instagram users, was particularly offensive.

The 30-year-old quarterback, who won the Super Bowl in 2017/18, said to ESPN this past week that he plans to return to the field in 2023. He is still looking for the "right situation," even if he is a free agent.

In just seven starts the previous NFL campaign, Wentz threw for 1,755 yards, 11 scores, and nine interceptions. After making six starts to open the season, he broke his finger and was put on injured reserve. As the starter, he had a 2-5 record.

