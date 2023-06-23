Exploring Sean McDermott's contract: How much will Bills HC earn in 2023?

The Buffalo Bills made the announcement on Friday that they have extended the contracts of Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane. It will keep the duo with the team till the 2027 campaign.

Early in the offseason, there were concerns raised about Sean McDermott's position with the team.

Bills' supporters had mixed feelings about the contract extension for their head coach. These concerns have been addressed by the Bills' management.

The Bills will maintain what has been regarded as one of the top coach-executive pairings in the NFL since they arrived by committing the two to extensions.

After the 2017 draft, a couple of weeks after McDermott was appointed, Beane moved to Buffalo, where he helped create one of the strongest NFL rosters.

Now that both are contracted till the 2026 season, when the new Highmark Arena is expected to open, the team could potentially have continuity in place for a crucial period.

Sean McDermott's Bills contract was previously $8.5 million, but it is unclear at this time whether his extension will mark an increase in said figure.

Sean McDermott contract extension finalized: Bills HC expected to mastermind playoff run in 2023

In 2020, Sean McDermott, who took over as the coach in charge of the Buffalo Bills in January 2017, accepted a six-year contract extension. The contract was originally supposed to expire upon the conclusion of the 2025 season, but the organization has already added an additional two. This is demonstrating its reasonable faith in the head coach.

McDermott, who just won his fourth consecutive AFC East championship, has a 62-35 mark in 97 contests as the head coach of the Bills. It's the best victory percentage in the team's history. In terms of regular-season victories, he is third in franchise history, behind only Marv Levy (123) and Lou Saban (70).

In each of the last three campaigns, McDermott has guided Buffalo to the Divisional Round of the postseason, but he has been unable to push his squad all the way to the AFC Championship.

Three of the past four seasons have ended in heartbreaking playoff defeats, with two of those defeats coming against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Because of their ability to create a winning club that lasts, Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott have earned the trust of the organization's management. Now that these extensions have been established, they are able to continue their quest for a Super Bowl.

