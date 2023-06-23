What is ayahuasca used for? How Aaron Rodgers is trying to push psychedelics into the mainstream 

Aaron Rodgers is attempting to dispel the myth that psychedelic use by sportsmen is somehow improper.

Two days ago, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback and podcaster Aubrey Marcus gave the keynote address at the Psychedelic Science 2023 event.

The four-time NFL MVP shocked the sports world last year when he opened up about using ayahuasca on Marcus' show and claimed that the hallucinogenic helped him achieve back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021 by enabling him to develop a sense of self

Rodgers continued by saying that he wished to enhance his self-love in order to be able to show those around him "unconditional love." As a result, the relationships between teammates would improve.

Regarding his ayahuasca encounter, Rodgers remarked:

"I found a deeper self love. It opened up the realization that my true purpose in being here is to connect—to connect with those guys, to form ties with them, and to inspire others."

He also mentioned inviting his NFL teammates to join him. He said that it would be difficult to discount his opinions given his football achievements following the 2019 season of utilizing ayahuasca.

Ayahuasca is defined as a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes.



In Central and South America, the tea has been utilized for hundreds of years for conventional medical treatments.

Medical professionals warn that additional studies must be done to determine the drugs' effectiveness and the extent of potential hazards associated with psychedelics, which can cause hallucinations.

Despite the fact that it's an indication of increasing mainstream acceptance for substances that advocates claim may offer assists for conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism, they warn that more studies must be conducted.

According to the NFL and the NFL Players Association, it is neither a PED nor a drug that is forbidden under the league's substance abuse guideline.

What are the effects of ayahuasca?

Over the past few years, ayahuasca, a hallucinogen, has grown in popularity in the United States. It is also called as caapi or yagé, and Amazonian shamans have used it for generations in South America.

It has long been known to have medicinal value, and more recent research have found evidence that it may be effective in addressing a range of mental health conditions as well as addictions.

There are no obvious side effects of ayahuasca on the body. According to the available evidence, regular use is not linked to mental health problems or a decline in cognitive processes.

