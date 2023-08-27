Fact check: Is Tommy DeVito related to Danny DeVito? Exploring Giants QB's family

No. New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is unrelated to famous Hollywood actor Danny DeVito. Tommy and Danny DeVito simply share a surname, one of the most famous in American entertainment.

Tommy DeVito is an NFL quarterback about to appear in his debut season with the New York Giants. Danny DeVito is a seasoned actor with credits in some of the past decade's biggest movies and TV shows. This piece will tell you more about each DeVito and what makes them heroes in their fields.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Tommy DeVito?

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Tommy DeVito is a rookie QB with the New York Giants. The Giants signed DeVito as an undrafted free agent out of college.

Tommy was a major recruit heading out of high school and rejected offers from Yale, Rutgers, Maryland, Boston College, Penn, and Temple to play for Syracuse University. Tommy DeVito joined Syracuse in 2017 and redshirted his true freshman season.

His breakthrough came in 2018, when he appeared in seven games, putting up a stat line of 525 passing yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions as a backup to Eric Dungey.

DeVito was even better in 2019, when he enjoyed a more significant role on the team. He rewarded the program's faith by putting up a stat line of 2,360 yards and 19 TDs and rushing for 122 yards and two TDs.

DeVito spent his fourth season with Syracuse as the team's starting quarterback. He completed 48 of 96 pass attempts for 593 yards and four touchdowns through the first four games of the year before suffering a season-ending leg injury against Duke.

That marked an anticlimactic end to his Syracuse career, as he was never the same with the program.

DeVito later transferred to Illinois ahead of the 2022 NCAA season. He was promptly made the starting quarterback for the program and proceeded to set career highs in most major statistical categories.

He played in thirteen games for the Illinois Fighting Illini, putting up a stat line of 2,650 passing yards, 15 TDs, and a mere four interceptions. He also added six rushing scores for good measure. The New York Giants picked him up after he went undrafted in the 2023 Draft.

Expand Tweet

Who is Danny DeVito?

Danny DeVito is an iconic actor, comedian, and filmmaker. The seasoned performer has achieved prominence due to roles in classics like Taxi, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The War of the Roses, Batman Returns, and more.

The Jets star has won numerous awards for his performances, including a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award for portraying taxi dispatcher Louie De Palma in the television series Taxi.

Danny DeVito is also a successful movie producer. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture for Erin Brockovich (2000), and his production conglomerate is known for films such as Garden State, Pulp Fiction, and Freedom Writers.

Danny DeVito is one of Hollywood's most influential figures, and his fingerprints can still be seen in the mass media.

Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 438 votes