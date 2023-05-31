Fact check: Is Zacch Pickens related to George Pickens?

There's no evidence that Zacch Pickens and George Pickens are related, despite having the same last name and similar achievements in the sport they play.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens is from Anderson, South Carolina, and attended T.L. Hanna High School, where he played football before being chosen by the Chicago Bears in the last NFL Draft. He eventually decided to play for the University of South Carolina despite being one of the best recruits in the nation.

George Pickens, meanwhile, plays wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFK. The Steelers selected him in the second round of last year's Draft while he was a college football player at the University of Georgia.

Both sportsmen have become well-known for their extraordinary skill and brilliance on the field, notwithstanding their varied football positions and places of origin.

George Pickens' father is Carl Pickens, who played for the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL. He was among the most innately talented receivers of his time. He might have had a more successful and prolonged playing career on the gridiron if not for njuries.

Zacch Pickens and George Pickens are two of the most promising talents in the league

Two of Zacch Pickens' strongest physical characteristics, qualities that are outstanding at his position in the NFL, are his agility and arm reach. His versatility is only set to improve, as he can also play as a nose tackle.

Pickens plays for the Steelers and could become a significant player in the NFL. Many will be eager to see what he accomplishes in his sophomore season. Thanks to his inherent talent, passion and admiration for the game, he could continue to garner attention for seasons to come.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pickens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft as his career entered a crucial phase.

He immediately left a lasting impact on the squad by displaying his speed, agility and athleticism. Pickens has continued to work tirelessly to develop his game despite difficulties during his rookie season, demonstrating his great work attitude and commitment.

