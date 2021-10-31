Falcons vs. Panthers injury report and starting lineup - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season features several divisional clashes. One of those is between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in the NFC South division. Both teams have had mixed results this season but will be looking for a big win in Week 8 to continue their pursuit of a possible playoff spot.

The Panthers and Falcons are currently heading in different directions. The Panthers opened their season with three straight victories but followed it up with four consecutive losses. The Falcons lost their first two games but have now won three of their last four.

The Falcons will look to build on their recent momentum as the Panthers try to stop their losing streak. Here is the injury report and starting line ups for this crucial Week 8 match-up.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Week 8 injury report

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have no injuries to report for their Week 8 game. No players will carry any injury tags as they all recorded full practice on Friday. A.J. Terrell and Avery Williams were questionable earlier in the week but are back to full availability.

Carolina Panthers

Player Injury Game Status WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Concussion OUT DE Darryl Johnson Hamstring OUT CB C.J. Henderson Shoulder Questionable LB Shaq Thompson Foot Questionable

The Carolina Panthers enter Week 8 with four players on the injury report. WR Terrace Marshall Jr. and DE Darryl Johnson have both been officially ruled out. LB Shaq Thompson is listed as questionable, but head coach Matt Rhule expects him to be available. CB C.J. Henderson will make a game-time decision for Week 8.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Week 8 starting lineup

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Mike Davis | WR - Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage | TE - Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Jason Spriggs

DL - Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison, Jonathan Bullard | LB - Steven Means, Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Dante Fowler Jr. | CB - A.J. Terrell, Fabian Moreau | S - Erik Harris, Duron Harmon | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Dustin Colquitt

Carolina Panthers

QB - Sam Darnold | RB - Chuba Hubbard | WR - D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson | TE - Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas | OL - Cameron Erving, Michael Jordan, Matt Paradis, Dennis Daley, Taylor Moton

DL - Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Morgan Fox | LB - Shaq Thompson (Q), Jermaine Carter Jr., Hasson Reddick | CB - Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye | S - Jeremy Chinn, Sean Chandler | K - Zane Gonzalez | P - Lachlan Edwards

