NFL injury report: 5 notable injuries from Week 7 ft. Zach Wilson, CJ Henderson and more

Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season featured some significant injuries to important players. The severity of the injuries varies and more information will unfold as Week 8 approaches. Some teams will need to prepare for their next game without one of their top players due to the injuries suffered in Week 7. These are five of the most notable damages to be aware of this week.
Notable Injuries from Week 7
#1 - QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets
Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Jets' Week 7 game against the New England Patriots. Any injury related to the knee is always a cause for major concern. Thankfully, it appears that the rookie quarterback has avoided disaster. Reportedly, it is just a sprain rather than a tear, which means Wilson is likely to miss somewhere in the range of two to four weeks.
#2 - CB CJ Henderson, Carolina Panthers
CJ Henderson suffered a shoulder injury in Week 7 and didn't return to the game. The extent of the injury and the length of time he will miss is not yet known. Henderson was acquired by the Panthers via trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for tight end Dan Arnold. He is part of several moves made by the Panthers to improve their defensive secondary.
#3 - RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
After suffering a chest injury in Week 7, Josh Jacobs was unable to return to the Raiders' game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Raiders don't believe the injury is anything too major, so it sounds like he has a chance to play in Week 8. This was, hopefully, just a minor setback for Jacobs in Week 7.
#4 - RB Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
It always causes great concern when a player has to be carted to the locker room. That's what happened with Miles Sanders after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 7. Fortunately, it sounds like it was just a sprain and not some major structural damage. That is great news considering how devastating an ankle injury can be, especially for a running back.
#5 - TE Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots
Jonnu Smith was having his best game in Week 7 with the Patriots this season before spraining his shoulder and not being able to return. He could miss a couple of weeks but shouldn't be out for too long. An update on the injury should come later in the week.