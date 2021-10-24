Raiders vs Eagles injury report and starting lineup - October 24 | NFL Week 7

Two rookie head coaches face each other when the Philadelphia Eagles go West to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Raiders' Rich Bisaccia led the team to a win last Sunday against AFC West rival Denver Broncos in his first game as interim head coach. The Week 6 clash against the Broncos was the 61-year-old coach's first game as an HC in the NFL.

Jesse Merrick @JesseNews3LV #Raiders HC Rich Bisaccia Certainly it's emotional for everybody right?....said he was happy with the way his team managed those emotions throughout the week leading up to gameday #Raiders HC Rich Bisaccia Certainly it's emotional for everybody right?....said he was happy with the way his team managed those emotions throughout the week leading up to gameday

Meanwhile, Nick Sirianni, 40, is in his first year as the Eagles head coach, and while he's not been bad, he's shown inexperience in his game management skills and offensive play calling.

Check out the injury report and the starting lineup for this Week 7 clash.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Las Vegas Raiders

Player Position Injury Game status Nick Bowers TE Neck Out Quinton Jefferson DT Non-injury related - Darren Waller TE Knee/Ankle -

The Raiders are in a great position heading into their Week 7 game, as they don't have any significant injuries affecting the team right now.

One player is confirmed to be out on Sunday: tight end Nick Bowers has a neck injury and did not practice this week. Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson is dealing with a personal problem, and his status for the game is unclear. He didn't practice this week, but Bisaccia said Jefferson would be back with the team ahead of the game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp

Player Position Injury Game Status Anthony Harris Safety Hand/groin Questionable Lane Johnson Offensive Tackle Non-injury related - Jack Anderson Offensive Guard Hamstring Questionable

The Eagles are also in good shape as they don't have a single player confirmed to be out with injuries.

Star right tackle Lane Johnson, who has been out for a while now with a personal problem, returned to practice this week. Sirianni said he expects Johnson to play against the Raiders.

Safety Anthony Harris is questionable with injury problems in the hands and groin.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles starting lineup

Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs, Alec Ingold | WR - Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards | TE - Darren Waller | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker

DL - Yannick Ngakoue, Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Maxx Crosby | LB - K.J. Wright, Denzel Perryman, Cory Littleton | CB - Amik Robertson, Casey Heyward Jr. | S - Tre'von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram | K - Daniel Carlson | P - A.J. Cole

Philadelphia Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, Lane Johnson

Also Read

Zach Berman @ZBerm Anthony Harris has a groin injury that just showed up on the injury report.He’s questionable vs. LV. Anthony Harris has a groin injury that just showed up on the injury report.He’s questionable vs. LV.

DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton | CB - Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, Avonte Maddox | S - Anthony Harris, Rodney McLeod | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar