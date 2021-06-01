2021 NFL Schedule: Atlanta Falcons game-by-game & win-loss record predictions

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a painful season in 2020, where they finished 4-12.

The Falcons have added Kyle Pitts to their ranks but may lose Julio Jones. It remains to be seen if they are able to make the playoffs if Jones remains with the team.

On that note, let's have a look at the predictions for Atlanta Falcons' games this season, assuming Jones returns.

Atlanta Falcons - Season Predictions

Week 1 - Sept.12: vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Atlanta Falcons will likely win this one. Jalen Hurts might be slow in the first start of his first starting season and may not keep up with the Falcons offense.

Week 2 - Sept. 19: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons could lose to Tom Brady's Buccaneers. Brady will likely pick apart the Falcons defense and outscore Matt Ryan.

Week 3 - Sept. 26: at New York Giants

The Atlanta Falcons will likely beat Daniel Jones' New York Giants and return to winning ways. This is the game that could be looked back on as the beginning of the end of the Daniel Jones era.

Week 4 - Oct. 3: vs Washington Football Team

The Atlanta Falcons could face Ryan Fitzpatrick on one of his good days and lose handily.

Week 5 - Oct. 10: vs New York Jets

The Atlanta Falcons will likely outscore Zach Wilson, as Matt Ryan could teach defensive lessons to Zach Wilson.

Week 7 - Oct. 24: at Miami Dolphins

The Atlanta Falcons could defeat the Miami Dolphins, with Tua Tagovailoa likely to be overwhelmed by the Falcons' offense.

Week 8 - Oct. 31: vs Carolina Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons will likely return to winning ways in this game. The rebuilding Panthers and Sam Darnold could struggle to move the ball around.

Week 9 - Nov. 7: at New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints should win this one as well. Jameis Winston could have his best day as a Saint, and Matt Ryan could get slowed down just enough to fall in overtime.

Week 10 - Nov. 14: at Dallas Cowboys

The Atlanta Falcons are likely to lose to the Cowboys. Dak Prescott could have a great day throwing the ball to Amari Cooper, which the Falcons may be unable to match.

Week 11 - Nov. 18: vs New England Patriots

Bill Belichick could continue to thwart Matt Ryan and co and shut down the Atlanta Falcons' offense. Mac Jones could have his best day as a rookie against the Falcons' secondary, and the Patriots could have their quarterback of the future.

Week 12 - Nov. 28: at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons will likely beat the Jaguars, who could be on a skid as Trevor Lawrence takes his rookie lumps.

Week 13 - Dec. 5: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady could beat Matt Ryan again. This game could be a carbon copy of the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Week 14 - Dec. 12: at Carolina Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons will likely sweep the Carolina Panthers. Sam Darnold's career as a starter could hang by a thread at this point.

Week 15 - Dec. 19: at San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers could have switched to Trey Lance a few weeks ago, but the rookie might be in the midst of a rough introduction to the league. The Atlanta Falcons could add to his woes.

Week 16 - Dec. 26: vs Detroit Lions

The Jared Goff experiment will likely not have gotten off to the best of starts, so the Atlanta Falcons will likely outscore the Lions 2:1. Jared Goff could throw a pair of interceptions in the third quarter to seal the game.

Week 17 - Jan. 2: at Buffalo Bills

The Atlanta Falcons' potent offense could get stopped in its tracks and their defense torn to shreds by Josh Allen. The Atlanta Falcons' big loss could knock them out of playoff reckoning.

Week 18 - Jan. 9: vs New Orleans Saints

With the playoff pressure off, the Atlanta Falcons could show up relaxed and focused against the New Orleans Saints. Matt Ryan will likely throw four touchdowns, and the Falcons win by ten to end a tough season on a winning note.

Atlanta Falcons season prediction: 9-8

After a 4-12 campaign in 2020, the Atlanta Falcons are likely to have a better season, thanks to a softer schedule.

The Atlanta Falcons will likely hang around in the standings for a while before getting knocked out of the playoff hunt late in the campaign. Nevertheless, this season could give hope to Falcons fans going forward of better days ahead.