"End the boycott of Colin Kaepernick" - Fans call out NFL's hypocrisy over celebrating MLK Day

Fans have called out the NFL over Colin Kaepernick's exile from the league on Martin Luther King Day. Every year, on January 17, there is a national holiday to honor the legacy, as well as the life, King lived.

He was known for being a fighter for civil rights for African Americans before he was assassinated in 1968. The 17th of January was chosen as a day to celebrate his life as it is close to his birthday which is the 15th of January. King was born in 1929.

NFL commissioner Roger Goddell put out a statement for the celebration, and it was posted on the NFL's Twitter page. Take a look below.

However, not everyone was pleased with this as former quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still out of the league, despite his desire to return. One Twitter user posted that, if the commissioner truly believed those words, then the NFL should end the lockout/boycott of the former 49ers quarterback.

Colin Kaepernick still out of the NFL

Since taking a knee in protest against police brutality and for racial inequality during the national anthem before games, the former 49ers quarterback has not been seen in the league again. He played his last snaps in 2016 as San Francisco went 1-10 in the 11 games he started.

What is perhaps most puzzling, and why so many fans are questioning NFL teams and their reluctance to sign him, is that there are quarterbacks in the league who Kaepernick is better than.

A true dual-threat quarterback, the now 34-year-old could beat teams with either his arm or legs and took the 49ers all the way to the Super Bowl in 2013 which they ultimately lost to Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens 34-31.

The San Francisco quarterback finished the game completing 16 of his 28 passes for 302 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

For whatever reason, the 34-year-old is still out in the cold with no sign of a potential return. Given his talent, it does seem odd that a team would not want him for, at least, a back-up job as he could easily come in and fill a need for a game or two.

However, as long as he remains out of the league, this kind of issue will continue to raise its head, and it is very possible that we have seen the last of Kaepernick in the NFL.

