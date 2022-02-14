"Eminem taking a knee for Kaepernick?" - NFL fans lose their mind as rapper defies NFL's directive

Super Bowl LVI's halftime show may go down as one of the best halftime performances of all time. From Snoop Dogg to Dr. Dre to Mary J. Blige to 50 Cent to Kendrick Lamar to Eminem, it was an amazing show for Hip-Hop fans all over the world.

One surprising moment came when Eminem took a knee for about 5-10 seconds on the stage after the NFL told him not to.

The Recount @therecount Eminem taking a knee for Kaepernick? Eminem taking a knee for Kaepernick? https://t.co/T4p3vOHBUC

With the whole protesting issues within the last few years, you can expect fans to react pretty wildly to Eminem's action.

Some fans weren't pleased with Eminem's kneeling some were

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

@paynusxxx thinks it was disrespectful to the players.

@cudasbob said we all knew Eminem was going to kneel.

@appellemoidada thinks Eminem is still winning.

@neck_cheese thinks it's awesome Eminem kneeled.

@boltsfan92 says noone tells Eminem what to do.

@thedailybeast Tweeted that Eminem defied NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick

The Daily Beast @thedailybeast Eminem defies NFL and kneels in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick during Super Bowl halftime show trib.al/jgQ8JeX Eminem defies NFL and kneels in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick during Super Bowl halftime show trib.al/jgQ8JeX

@NFL_DovKleiman Tweeted that Eminem was told not to kneel but he did so anyways.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Eminem takes a knee.



The league told him not to, he did it anyway.



Eminem takes a knee.The league told him not to, he did it anyway. https://t.co/zoaYrGgCLn

@ijustgotbootes thinks Eminem has lost at life since he kneeled.

David Davis @ijusgotbooted @Eminem you kneel during the bowl and this is one lifelong fan you will loose forever! @Eminem you kneel during the bowl and this is one lifelong fan you will loose forever!

@sebastianavenue seems to be like most people on Twitter and liked that Eminem kneeled.

Ave @SebastianAvenue Eminem kneeled after the NFL told him not to kneel !!!! Eminem kneeled after the NFL told him not to kneel !!!! https://t.co/w5OifdYCu8

@cwilliamson44 salutes Eminem for kneeling.

Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 If Eminem did kneel to spite the NFL and disobey them, salute. If Eminem did kneel to spite the NFL and disobey them, salute.

This certainly won't get lost in the headlines. I'm sure in the next few days this will be talked about a lot. One thing is for sure, Eminem certainly doesn't care about what others think and he had every intention on doing that regardless of what the NFL told him.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar