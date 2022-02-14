WATCH: "They're frauds" - Jerry Jones calls out Eagles fans, refers to them as "hellacious"

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is never quiet and never shys away when talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. Yesterday, John Clark of NBC (@JClarkNBCS) tweeted out a bit from his podcast where Jerry Jones called Eagles fans frauds, and hellacious while also calling them good people.

WATCH: Jerry Jones calls Eagles fans frauds and hellacious

Starts with: “I know the frauds that the Philadelphia fans are.”



"I know the frauds that the Philadelphia fans are," said Jones.

Jones went on to elaborate on his statement, saying that Eagles fans are "some hellacious people, and they're good people."

"Behind that, they're some hellacious people, and they're good people, and I know it and they know I know it. I think probably the thing I get the most kick out of it is when one of their fans is really giving it to me and, it's wonderful to be able to to go (blows kiss) so we have a fun time when we go to Philadelphia," said Jones.

Although Jones said it in a joking manner, this will only add more fire to the fuel of the intense Cowboys-Eagles rivalry.

Jerry Jones ignits rivalry with the Eagles

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones

The Eagles and Cowboys rivalry is one of the oldest in the league, which dates back 61 years. Jones has been the owner of the Cowboys for 32 of those years. There is no secret between the hatred and animosity between Jones and the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones once called Philly the roughest place to play in the whole country.

Last season, when the Eagles played the Cowboys with new head-coach Nick Sirianni, Sirianni and Eagles players wore a "Beat Dallas" shirt all week. Jones was asked about this and responded by saying it's a great rivalry as Philadelphia is the roughest place to play.

“Make no mistake about it. That inspires their fan base. It probably inspires their players. There’s no rougher place to play in the whole country than Philadelphia. No question, they’re a great rival,” Jones added.

When you go against a franchise for over 30 years it's sure to be a love-hate relationship with more hate being expressed. I'm sure in the next few days somebody from the Eagles will respond which will only go on to fuel the rivalry even more.

