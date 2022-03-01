×
"Tim T-Bone, amirite?" - NFL fans share a laugh over Jaguars O-linesman looking like a slightly bigger Tim Tebow

Jaguars Offensive Lineman Tyler Shatley
Robert Gullo
ANALYST
Modified Mar 01, 2022 09:36 PM IST
Feature

Yesterday, the Jacksonville Jaguars made news on Twitter. Around The NFL Tweeted a picture of Jags' offensive lineman Tyler Shatley.

They reported that he was re-signing with the club, but the picture they provided in the Tweet is what made fans start to compare him to a large Tim Tebow.

Jaguars re-signing OL Tyler Shatley to two-year deal worth up to $6.8M, per @TomPelisseronfl.com/news/nfl-injur… https://t.co/2Q5NZ8Z44W

At a quick glance, the picture of him of does in fact look like Tebow, just a slightly larger version of him. Everyone on Twitter thought so and joked about the matter in a harmless way.

It all started when former defensive end Chris Long quote-tweeted the tweet, saying, "That's not big Tem Tebow?" Fans chimed in with their jokes shortly after.

That’s not big Tim Tebow? twitter.com/AroundTheNFL/s…

@DPG0110 made a joke responding to Chris Long saying, "Tim T-bone, amirite?"

@JOEL9ONE Tim T-Bone, amirite

@khaldoggo69 joked around and called him, "Thicc Tebow".

@DPG0110 @JOEL9ONE Thicc Tebow

@3RonJohnson wonders if this is what a baby would look like from Tim Tebow and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Tim Tebow & Ryan Fitzpatrick had a baby? twitter.com/aroundthenfl/s…

@kaw1_ joked around saying Tebow's getting on a roster by any means necessary.

Tebow said he getting on a roster by any means necessary twitter.com/aroundthenfl/s…

@trashpanda76 jokes, saying Tebow has been running routes through the drive-through.

Tim Tebow has been running routes through the drive thru I see twitter.com/aroundthenfl/s…

@semajb__ said this is a plus-size Tim Tebow.

Plus size Tim Tebow twitter.com/aroundthenfl/s…

@muteblix_qato said Tim Tebow went from QB, to TE, to now O-line.

Tim Tebow went from QB, to TE, and now O-Line. twitter.com/aroundthenfl/s…

@Trapsoulll said Tim Tebow is not fooling us.

Tebow ain’t fooling no one twitter.com/AroundTheNFL/s…

@papamace said Tebow has gained more weight and is trying out the offensive-line.

Tebow gained more weight and is now trying the o line position twitter.com/aroundthenfl/s…

Tyler Shatley re-signs with the Jaguars on a 2-year deal worth up to $6.8 million

Detroit Lions v Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions v Jacksonville Jaguars

Despite the funny picture of Shatley that surfaced on Twitter, it came with good news. Shatley re-signed a two-year deal worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed to remain in Jacksonville.

Shatley joined the Jaguars in 2014 as an undrafted free agent and has remained with Jacksonville his entire career.

The 30-year-old Shatley has started in 28 career games for the Jaguars and has become a valuable part of their offensive line the last eight seasons.

Shatley has played in all 33 games for the team over the past two seasons with a combined 18 starts.

They use Shatley in many ways. Shatley's position is guard, but they shuffle him around on the line, sometimes playing center or tackle as well.

While Shatley will remain in Jacksonville, fellow linesmen Cam Robinson, A.J. Cann and Andrew Norwell are each slated to enter free agency when the new league year begins on March 16.

Edited by Adam Dickson
