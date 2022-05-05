"Nobody wants NFL football at 8:30 am" - Fans react to multiple league games being held in Europe yet again

This morning, the NFL announced the five games that will take place internationally. There will be three games played in London, one game in Germany and one game in Mexico.

The international series will begin on October 2 with the Vikings-Saints in London at 9:30 AM ET. A week later, on October 9, the Giants-Packers will play in London again at 9:30 AM ET. To close out the London games, the Jaguars and Broncos will play on October 30 at 9:30 AM ET. On November 13, the Seahawks-Bucs will face off in Munich, Germany and play at 9:30 AM ET. The international games will conlcude on November 21 with the 49ers-Cardinals playing in Mexico City, Mexico. This game will be the only one held at night at 8:15 PM ET.

This Twitter user doesn't seem to be a fan of early start games, as they said nobody wants to watch football at 8:30 am.

This Twitter user wishes the international schedule would be released the same day as the entire schedule on May 12.

Pines2Palms @FromPines2Palms @FieldYates Why do we constantly leak this shit? Announce it on May 12th with every other game. @FieldYates Why do we constantly leak this shit? Announce it on May 12th with every other game.

This Twitter user is upset that his team (whoever he's referring to) has to give up a home game in their home city to be "home" in a different country.

umpirejimmy @umpirejimmy1 @FieldYates Please end these games, i hate having to give up a home game. These athletes have enuff on their plates to do this unnecessary travel. @FieldYates Please end these games, i hate having to give up a home game. These athletes have enuff on their plates to do this unnecessary travel.

This Twitter user is happy his team is not playing in any of the international games.

This Twitter user thinks, instead of regular season games, they should play preseason games and the Pro Bowl in different countries.

FanK00L @Fan_K00L @FieldYates Why not just do preseason games there. Or just do the Probowl. Aka meaningless games. @FieldYates Why not just do preseason games there. Or just do the Probowl. Aka meaningless games.

This Twitter user thinks these countries are getting good games to watch.

This Twitter user does not seem to be a fan of the international games.

This Twitter user questioned why the NFL hasn't held a game in Canada yet.

This Twitter user is happy his Buffalo Bills aren't playing out of the country this season.

This Twitter user thinks the NFL can't grow with Daniel Jones or the Jags playing in other countries.

With the NFL expanding, there will be four games played in Germany over the next four years

While the NFL tries to find ways to grow and expand each year, this will be the first time they will travel to Germany and play there. The NFL has only played in two other countries, thus far, besides the US, Canada and Mexico. The NFL will play four games in Germany in the next four years, with two in Munich and two in Frankfurt.

