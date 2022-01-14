"Wtf $75 for a shirt?" - Fans lash out at ridiculous pricing of Tom Brady's latest Brady Brand merchandise

Tom Brady knows football, and he knows how to win at football. Now the sure-fire NFL Hall-of-Famer is taking his talents to clothing and fashion. Recently, the great one launched his new clothing label called “Brady Brand” (the B.B. should not be confused for Bill Belichick).

NFL Twitter reactions to Tom Brady’s pricey Brady Brand clothing line

On the field, no one can deny Brady’s greatness, but off the field, that’s another story. The man certainly took advantage of his football success to market his name and brand. How fans react to it is a different story. In one instance, one fan on Twitter lamented the high price tag for a simple T-shirt.

Others had similar thoughts regarding the expensive price for Brady’s clothing line:

One user referenced contract incentives that Brady helped tight end Rob Gronkowski hit during their Week 18 win over the Panthers:

Kraig Withakay @KraigWith_A_K @TomBrady @bradybrand Tom I don't have $95 for a hoodie. Please help me hit my incentives in my contract so I can afford one. @TomBrady @bradybrand Tom I don't have $95 for a hoodie. Please help me hit my incentives in my contract so I can afford one.

A shirt over your back is important. When it's $75, maybe paying your electric bill is more important:

Brian @hemibombs24 @TomBrady @bradybrand No average joe is gonna be able to afford this Tommy. Would love to support your brand but I’d rather pay my electric bill @TomBrady @bradybrand No average joe is gonna be able to afford this Tommy. Would love to support your brand but I’d rather pay my electric bill

Unhealthy fandom has its limits:

Nick Lewis 3️⃣7️⃣ @NickLewis37 My love for Tom Brady is unhealthy—but even I’m not going to drop $75 on a t shirt just because it’s BRADY brand. Good lord. My love for Tom Brady is unhealthy—but even I’m not going to drop $75 on a t shirt just because it’s BRADY brand. Good lord. https://t.co/L1kMslp1Fv

Next generation clothing, next generation pricing:

Front Office Sports @FOS



Options include:



Engineered beanie, $50

Wordmark crew neck, $90

Zero weight 1/2 zip, $150

Flex rain shell, $350 After three years in the making, Tom Brady's brand new, “next-generation” clothing line is live for the first time today.Options include:Engineered beanie, $50Wordmark crew neck, $90Zero weight 1/2 zip, $150Flex rain shell, $350 After three years in the making, Tom Brady's brand new, “next-generation” clothing line is live for the first time today.Options include:➖ Engineered beanie, $50➖ Wordmark crew neck, $90➖ Zero weight 1/2 zip, $150➖ Flex rain shell, $350 https://t.co/ME3UOdQu2X

For Diehard Brady fans wanting to know what 3 years in the making will get them can check out his lineup. The Brady Brand includes hats, hoodies, crew neck T-shirts, and a beanie. Adventurous types will also appreciate his specialty Brady utility pants, polos, and more. All items feature “Brady” on it, and all items will cost you a pretty penny or Bitcoin. Brady Brand claims that its clothing line is high-quality and made with cutting-edge technology with a focus on “lifeletics.” Fans can only assume lifeletics is a proper blend of life and athletics. Who better to sell the combo than Brady himself?

On his company's website, BradyBrand.com, he lays out what Brady Brand stands for and aims to bring to their customers:

With over 3 years in development, our fabrics and materials fuse natural elements with cutting-edge technology. Designed with the body in mind. Built to move, breathe, and sweat while you compete, live and recover.

Created to inspire you to be your best, because whatever you do, life is a sport. We call our philosophy Lifeletics.

Bringing together their collective experience in sports, design and manufacturing. BRADY™ is founded by Tom Brady, Jens Grede and Dao-Yi Chow

In the crowded world of athleisure, Tom Brady is simply trying to carve out a piece of the fashion pie for himself. It’s difficult to blame him for trying. If he tackles this new venture the same way he tackles opposing defenses, then it’s just one more reason the man is a walking success story.

