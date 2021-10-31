NFL fans concerned about Patrick Mahomes following brother and finacee's TikTok videos

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2021-2022 NFL season as the prohibited favorites to win the Super Bowl, despite being handily defeated in last year's Super Bowl by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Over the past few years, at only the age of 26, Mahomes has had two Super Bowl trips, one Super Bowl victory, and has been the NFL's Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season.

Perhaps this is why it has been such a great surprise to many that the Chiefs currently sit tied at the bottom of the AFC West division with the Denver Broncos with a record of 3-4.

With an apparent regression of Mahomes this season (2,093 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and an abysmal league-leading nine interceptions), many fans are now thinking out loud whether or not this has something to do with Mahomes following his fiancee and brother on TikTok.

Fans concerned Patrick Mahomes' woes are due to hanging out with fiancee and brother in TikTok videos

For those who may not know, Patrick Mahomes has two of his most loyal fans in his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, and his brother, Jackson Mahomes.

While Brittany often draws ire from fans and critics alike for seemingly always having something negative to say about the league or the refs only when the Chiefs lose, it's Jackson Mahomes who has often found himself embroiled in some type of controversy (more on that in just a minute).

Recently, there was a TikTok video (apparently taken during this past summer) that showed the three of them at a restaurant or bar, eating. In the video, while Brittany and Jackson are dancing, smiling and having fun, Patrick sits there in a more despondent and mundane mood.

Smalls @StephieSmallls Patrick Mahomes is about to give his family the Aaron Rodgers special and ✂️✂️ Patrick Mahomes is about to give his family the Aaron Rodgers special and ✂️✂️ https://t.co/X49SOeaQ5F

Fans have not taken kindly to the video and many see Patrick's fiancee and brother as perhaps the reason (logical or not) that Mahomes may be having a bad season.

Of course, fans will be fans, but some Chiefs fans have attempted to answer the problems of Patrick and the Chiefs in a simple math equation:

Patrick+Brittany+Jackson X Chiefs 3-4 record = Recipe for disaster!

Jackson Mahomes is no stranger to controversy

Jackson Mahomes is somewhat of a social media sensation. With close to a million followers, Patrick's 21-year-old younger brother has a following of his own. Here are a few of the recent controversies that Jackson Mahomes has seen himself involved in.

#1 - Jackson pours water on fans

After the Chiefs' Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Jackson, after being heckled by fans while watching the game in the stands in at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, poured bottled water on several fans before he quickly exited.

idk @pheargers Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after the chiefs loss! Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after the chiefs loss! https://t.co/KLpvSor5XH

#2 - Jackson dances on late Sean Taylor's no. 21 logo

In Week 6, as the Chiefs took on the Washington Football Team, WFT honored one of their former players, Sean Taylor, who was murdered in the middle of their season in 2007.

There was a no. 21 logo (Taylor's former jersey number) in an area off the field that was secured by a chain. Jackson took it upon himself to disrespectfully dance on the logo while getting filmed for TikTok.

Owen Kidd @OKiddVT Jackson Mahomes was seen here dancing on the Sean Taylor “21” logo which was chained off to begin with.



This should infuriate everyone, this is disgraceful. Jackson Mahomes was seen here dancing on the Sean Taylor “21” logo which was chained off to begin with. This should infuriate everyone, this is disgraceful. https://t.co/7puweqqOuM

While Patrick was forced to answer questions about the water pouring on the fans, Jackson himself issued an apology for dancing on Sean Taylor's logo, which seemed to fall flat with most.

For Chiefs fans, if there is any truth to their "math equation," they may want to peruse the streets of Kansas City on Patrick's off days and intervene if they see the three musketeers galavanting out and about. Patrick may even secretly thank you for it!

