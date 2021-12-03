Fantasy Outlook: Should you add Dolphins WR DeVante Parker to your roster?

DeVante Parker could be the key to winning your fantasy league. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver has been out since Week 8 of the NFL season. In five games this season, he averaged 8.6 targets and five receptions per game with one touchdown catch. Because of the length of his absence due to injury, Parker is an interesting player to roster for the stretch run of the fantasy season.

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker should be available and added to your fantasy team

The Miami Dolphins have won four games in a row and at 5-7 are still in the playoff hunt. The Dolphins reported on Monday that DeVante Parker returned to practice. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has played well in recent weeks, which is no coincidence to the Dolphins’ win streak, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has been one of the best rookie wide receivers in that span.

David Furones @DavidFurones_



Could Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle break this rookie record?… He already leads the league in best touchdown celebration.Could Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle break this rookie record?… sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-d… He already leads the league in best touchdown celebration.Could Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle break this rookie record?… sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-d…

Tagovailoa commented about having his wide receiver back at practice:

“It’s good to have D.P. back out there. He’s looked pretty good in practice today. To me, it didn’t look like he was limited in any of the reps, so that’s very encouraging to see.”

As defenses adjust to focus on Waddle, Parker’s return to the lineup will help both wideouts spread the defense’s attention. The Dolphins’ resurgence will help DeVante Parker’s fantasy value and he should be available in most fantasy leagues. Savvy fantasy managers who need a boost at the wide receiver position should pick him up off the free agent list and start him against the New York Giants in Week 13.

For the rest of the season, the Dolphins do have a bye in Week 14, but they then play the New York Jets, the New Orleans Saints, and the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 aka the Fantasy Championship Weekend. These three teams have exploitable pass defenses. Additionally, wide receiver Will Fuller remains out with multiple fractures in his finger. Coach Brian Flores told reporters on Wednesday that Fuller is still healing from the injury. Fuller's continued absence only provides more targets for Waddle and Parker.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If Tua Tagovailoa continues to play well, there is no reason he cannot support two fantasy relevant wideouts. Under-the-radar additions like Parker to your fantasy roster could be the difference between making the playoffs or looking in from the outside. For DFS purposes, DeVante Parker would also make for a cheap and sneaky roster addition to construct a unique lineup.

Edited by Piyush Bisht