Fantasy Football Week 13: What to do if you have Miles Sanders and Darrell Henderson on your team?

Both Miles Sanders (ankle) and Darrell Henderson (quad) head into Week 13 banged up. For fantasy purposes, their availability is important because their team will also face questionable run defenses this Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Jets while the Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets are bottom of the league in rushing touchdowns given up and rushing yards per attempt given up. The Jaguars, on the other hand, are more stout up front, in terms of rushing yards per attempt given up, but they also rank near the bottom of the league in rushing touchdowns given up.

While Miles Sanders and Darrell Henderson could play this weekend, their teams could also limit their workload, or they could exit early due to reaggravating the injury or to rest because their team could get out to a big early lead. Fantasy managers will need to stay on top of the news between now and Sunday morning, in case their respective teams end up holding out either player.

Alternative fantasy options for Miles Sanders and Darrell Henderson for Week 13

In the immediate scenario, fantasy managers who have Miles Sanders or Darrell Henderson on their roster should look to add their backups: Boston Scott and Sony Michel. Both players do not have a high percentage of ownership in fantasy leagues, so they should be available as free agent pickups.

RB Jordan Howard would leap-frog Scott on the depth chart if he practices Thursday and Friday, but early indications are that he will miss the weekend. The Rams will, more than likely, not give Henderson a big workload, especially against what should be an easy win against the Jaguars. In this case, Sony Michel should have a decent amount of carries on Sunday, whether or not Darrell Henderson suits up.

If Boston Scott and Sony Michel are not available, fantasy managers can also try their hand with Matt Breida, who is progressively carving out a bigger role in the Buffalo Bills backfield. Desperate owners could also take a flier on Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II, who has scored two weeks in a row, despite playing second fiddle to Leonard Fournette.

The key to Week 13 for most fantasy managers is to just focus on the upcoming weekend’s matchup. If your team is on the bubble, do not worry about long-term roster options or potential matchups 2 to 3 weeks from now. Just get in the playoffs and worry about roster construction once you’re in.

